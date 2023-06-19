'It's a dangerous thing that can happen anywhere': researchers, firefighters discuss causes of wildfires
Wildfire researchers say extremely dry conditions are the major driver behind the high number of large wildfires across Canada this year.
Sylvie Gauthier, a research scientist with the Canadian Fire Service based in Quebec City, said when she and her colleagues recently combed through historical data from across the country, they zeroed in on figures for Nova Scotia's Shelburne County for June 1.
They found that this year's conditions there were the driest they had been since the Second World War.
"The drought code was the fourth-highest one that we have in the database since 1900, and a drought code as high as this year had not occurred since 1944”, Gauthier said.
In Cape Breton, weather has been cool and wet in recent weeks but some firefighters warn that it might not take much for a wildfire to start.
"There's a lot of deadfall in our woods as there is in all of Nova Scotia, and that amount of deadfall from Fiona is of great concern to all the fire departments”, said North Sydney Volunteer Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh.
MacIntosh said with that in mind, people have to be particularly careful when the hot, dry weather returns.
"No matter how safe they think they are, always keep fire safety awareness in the back of their mind,” MacIntosh said.
“Make sure that that campfire is out. Make sure that that cigarette butt is put out properly. Make sure that your motorcycle is tuned and runs properly."
Gauthier said data is showing that fire season in Canada seems to be starting earlier and ending later.
"If the season starts earlier, those are conditions where if there's human or any source of ignition it could result in larger conflagrations than we had seen in the past,” Gauthier said.
"These are catastrophic events where hundreds of homes have been lost, and peoples' lives have been changed forever,” MacIntosh said.
“Nobody wants that on their conscience, and we don't need that. It's a dangerous thing that can happen anywhere."
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
