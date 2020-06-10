HALIFAX -- The Wharf Rat Rally, held each year in Digby, N.S., is the latest Maritime event to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wharf Rat Rally board of directors announced Wednesday in a news release that the event, scheduled for September 2 to 6, 2020, will be postponed until 2021.

“It will be strange not to see the town filled with crowds and motorcycles on the Labour Day weekend for the first time in 16 years,” said Rickey Stewart, chair of the Wharf Rat Rally board, in the release.

“However, we are looking at these challenging times as time to refresh, develop, re-envision the event and come back stronger in 2021.”

Digby Mayor Ben Cleveland said the rally has been one of the region’s largest economic drivers for 15 years and will have a significant impact on businesses.

“It’s a huge loss. When you have 10,000-plus people coming into Digby for four days, all the businesses, all the services, restaurants, tourism accommodations … depend on it to get them through the rest of the year, so it’s going to be a blow,” Cleveland told CTV News.

“It’s maybe not going to affect us this year, but it’s next year where we’re really going to see some businesses struggling to pay their bills. I’ve already talked to a lot of the businesses and most of them lost their accommodations for the summer.”

While the event’s postponement may mean a drop in tourism dollars, Cleveland said public safety is the top priority.

“The rally has always focused on making it a safe and friendly biker event, which, in light of the COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, will be difficult to do. Thank you to the board and volunteers for recognizing that the health and welfare of our community comes first,” said Cleveland in the news release.

Wharf Rat Rally organizers are working to keep some event activities for 2020, like an online 50/50 draw and new merchandise with Nova Scotia Strong messaging.

Organizers say any activities rolled out will adhere to the health regulations set by the province and the Town of Digby to ensure the health and safety of the community.

“The industry is facing a challenging scenario where event organizers are required to bridge the time, idling and reimagining, until a safe solution is available,” said Kim Hendrickson of Premiere Entertainment Group, who are assisting in managing the Wharf Rat Rally.

“With imposed restrictions, we must view these unprecedented times as an opportunity to review the way we have done things in the past because those ways may not play a role in the future.”