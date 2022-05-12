'It's a love letter to Atlantic Canada': British comedian living in N.B. writes book about life on the East Coast

An award-winning British comedian who is now making a living in New Brunswick is sharing his experiences of moving across the world in a new book.

James Mullinger made a successful career for himself in the United Kingdom before moving his family to Canada in 2014.

"So, I was born in a small town in England called Maidenhead in 1978," said Mullinger. "I decided to give it all up and leave and move to a small town with a population of about 10,000 people in New Brunswick."

Mullinger says it's the best decision he's ever made – adding he was welcomed with open arms by Maritimers.

"It was a quality of life decision,” he said. “I came and everyone told me that I couldn't be a comedian here and that I wouldn't be able to make a living as a comedian here, and I thought if I can just scrape by that would be fine.”

"And then to find, not only was I able to, kind of, match the size venues I was playing in England, but then actually end up playing in bigger rooms than I was ever going to play in in the U.K."

Mullinger embraced moving to New Brunswick and is a champion for the region. He hosts a TV show called Atlantic Edition, where he highlights icons from around the East Coast.

"I did not move to the Maritimes as a career move. It just happened to be one," he said. "And really, I think that's the best lesson in life anyone can take. Make all the best decisions that are the right things for your family and then everything else falls into place."

Now, Mullinger is sharing his journey in a new book "Brit Happens: Or Living the Canadian Dream."

"It's a combination of a memoir, it's a travel log, it's a love letter to Atlantic Canada," said Mullinger. "And really, it's the story of what it means to be an immigrant and build a life and a career in a country that isn't your own. And really, it's a celebration of all things Canada."

Mullinger hopes those from the area feel a sense of pride while reading his book.

"Feel a sense of pride also for the way in which they welcome newcomers and immigrants like myself that came here and were treated too kindly by people here,” he said. “But also, for people elsewhere to go, 'Wow. That place looks and sounds amazing. I must go immediately.'"

Mullinger's new book is available in stores across Canada.

He'll also be at the Halifax Library on June 25 for a book signing, joke telling and more.