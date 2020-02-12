HALIFAX -- We could be headed for a compromise over plans to build a new parking garage for the main hospital in Halifax.

While details are still being worked out, the municipality and the province are talking about a new location across the street from the Museum of Natural History -- not next to it.

As of Tuesday morning building a new hospital parkade on one side of this museum and a power plant on the other side appeared to the plan the province was pushing forward.

Then things changed – in a big way – as two levels of government are now plowing forward with a new plan.

"It all happened very quickly," said Halifax Regional Coun. Waye Mason. "The governments are working together. The province and municipality are on the same page. It's a win-win for everybody."

The city and the province are now in talks for a new location for the construction project to be moved to the other side of Summer Street and attached to the actual hospital.

"It achieves the outcome that we're looking for, which is to ensure that people have access to parking when they come downtown to receive health care," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

This new location means the former proposed site on Halifax Common land would remain untouched.

No land will be expropriated around the Wanderers Grounds and Bengal Lancers properties.

"They can fit the power plant and the parking garage next to where the hospital is," Mason said.

Mason says he's not against new buildings on the Halifax Common, but he wants them to be built in way a way that compliments the existing park-like atmosphere.

"There might be an expansion of Bengal Lancers, there might be a permanent bleacher at the Wanderers Grounds," he said. "There might be a new lawn bowling building."

The potential new parkade and power plant sites means the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers will likely not have to worry about losing some of their land or even possibly relocating.

"What we do is completely tied to being in the city," said Angie Holt of the Bengal Lancers. "We were created in order to serve children who lived in the city."

Mason says a parking garage and power plant on the same side of the street as the QEII will also improve accessibility at the hospital while protecting the Common as a historic green space.