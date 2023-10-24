It’s all about the mixology: Fizzology brings craft soda to downtown Fredericton

The craft soda shop Fizzology is one of downtown Fredericton’s newest businesses.

Matt Jones opened the shop last month after being inspired by his time living in the U.S.

"I was born and raised here but I spent the last 21 years in Utah, and Utah is where the idea started. Utah is an interesting place because the dominant religion is Mormonism and they're great people but in their religion they can't drink alcohol, coffee, or tea. So sodas about all they got,” said Jones.

For Fizzology it's all about the mixology, making combos that serve up a wide palate of flavours.

"We've had nights where we've just sat and tried to dream stuff up and we certainly come up with our own concoctions,” said Jones.

“But, there's lots of help online and that's where we've got a good many of them.”

When visiting the shop, customers can customize their own concoctions or pick their pairing from the menu.

"I try to stop here at least once a week, I just work right across the street so it's an easy stop,” said customer Molly Dorcas.

“I've tried the Pina Coloda and I also really like to create my own with the soda water and lemonade.”

For some customers it creates a sense of nostalgia.

"There was one time when I was like 10 or 11 years old and I was out in Indiana on this campus and they had this old soda shop with these syrups and I got like a cherry Pepsi so like a super boring flavour but this brings me back there,” said customer Luke Budreau.

‘It's expanding my palate, it's something brand new that I've never really experienced.”

Jones says the idea of upscale soda is enticing to all ages.

"My favourite one is something we call Dr. Creamberry, in Utah it's called the dirty doctor. The reason is any soda that has a cream base is called a dirty soda,” said Jones.

“A Dr. Creamberry is a Dr. Pepper base and you put raspberry puree, and coconut milk instead of dairy cream in it and it's fantastic.”

