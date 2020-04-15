HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of our daily lives – how we shop, how we work, and, perhaps most heartbreakingly, how we say goodbye when our loved ones are dying.

New rules have been implemented at Hospice Halifax during the COVID-19 pandemic, in compliance with recommendations from Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. Only one visitor per patient is permitted at the hospice and that one visitor must remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Gordon Neal is the CEO of Halifax Hospice. He says keeping up with health orders has been almost overwhelming and the decision to limit visitors to one per patient is one that literally made him weep.

“I did, yeah, because I had this experience. My mom died in hospice in Saint John … that was seven years ago, but I have four siblings and we were all there, holding vigil and had some light moments and some wonderful family moments. We can't share that now, and it breaks our hearts,” says Neal.

“It's terrible, it's an awful decision to impose upon a family.”

Judi Ray’s mother, Iris Umlah, turned 89 Tuesday. Under normal circumstances, the family would have thrown a party to celebrate. However, Umlah was diagnosed with bone cancer in March and is now a patient at Halifax Hospice.

According to the new regulations, Umlah is only allowed one visitor and the family made the decision to designate Ray.

“We have been iPadding, video conferencing, and my sister has been video visiting and my brother has been video visiting, and other family members, but not to be able to get together as a family, this is a very difficult thing,” says Ray.

Advocates say there are no easy solutions, but note the situation has led to a surge in living wills.

“It's still not going to change the fact that you can't sit by a person's bed and hold their hand and tell them that you love them and they know that you're there,” says Sheila Sperry, the chapter head of Dying With Dignity.

Ray says it is an honour and a privilege to be able to be with her mother as her days wind down.

“We're fortunate to be able to be here with her here, because a lot of people can't be with their loved one.”