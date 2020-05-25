GLACE BAY, N.S. -- Restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in the closure of many businesses across the Maritimes, including an iconic Cape Breton food truck.

The Glace Bay Chip Wagon has been a staple in the Cape Breton community for generations, but this year the corner where the food truck normally resides sits empty.

“Normally we would be out on the corner the first week of May, but unfortunately, with the times the way they are and COVID-19, it's tricky,” says Mike Yorke, owner of the Glace Bay Chip Truck.

The wagon is more than 70 years old and moved from Montreal to Glace Bay in 1946. It’s a popular stop for tourists and locals alike.

“First box of chips I bought here was 10 cents and 66 years ago,” says customer Gordon Simms.

Yorke says the chip wagon has become a meeting place for people from all over.

“People love the chips and they love the conversation,” says Yorke.

This year, the conversation revolves around how to keep customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That's one of the issues we have to deal with, is the working space of the chip wagon itself, as well as the social-distancing on the outside,” says Yorke.

Yorke says this is the first year he's ever delayed opening and he misses the crowds.

“It's an icon. It served generations. It's been here in Glace Bay for over seven decades. You have grandchildren, mothers and fathers, grandparents, all of them congregated at one time,” says Yorke.

If the number of COVID-19 cases remains low in Nova Scotia, Yorke says he's hoping the chip wagon will make its debut sometime in June or July.

“Our Facebook is lit up ever day, people wanting to know when or if you're coming,” he says.