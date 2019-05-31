

CTV Atlantic





It’s time for the 87th annual Apple Blossom Festival in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, but this year something is missing -- the apple blossoms.

“I’d have to take you and look real hard to find a few blossoms. There’s a few Gravensteins that are just starting, the King blossom, are just starting to swell and open up, and that’s about it,” said Andrew Bishop of Noggins Corner Farm Market.

The picture-perfect blooms are typically full this time of year, but farmers say they’re delayed due to the rainy, cool weather.

“It’s been a cold, wet spring and it almost feels like it’s been a continuation of winter and it’s delayed things quite a bit,” said Peter Elderkin of Elderkin’s Farm Market and U-Pick.

Temperatures have been a few degrees below average this month, and there has been more rain than usual this spring.

“I’m going to say we’re about at least a week-plus behind,” said Bishop. “Some years we’ve had blossoms as early as the 16th of May, and they’re gone by Apple Blossom [Festival]. This year it’s going to be hard to find them.”

The annual festival is expected to bring big bucks to the region, despite the lack of blooms. Tourism operators say the festival is the unofficial kickoff to summer in the Annapolis Valley, and there is still a lot to take in, even if the apple blossoms aren’t in bloom.

“The Magic Winery Bus, for example, started last weekend. One of the things I do is Valley Ghost Walks. We have our very first show this evening and that kicks off our 12th year,” said Jeremy Novak of Valley Ghost Walks. “There’s no shortage of things that we can do here. People come here in droves.”

Farmers say the apple blossoms will bloom eventually, but it will take a few warm and sunny days.

The festival runs until Monday.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau