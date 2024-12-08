“It’s back to the basics”: Christmas craft markets peak this weekend in N.B.

Barb Madill has Christmas top of mind all year long.

“I kind of have to,” said Madill, one of several vendors at a Christmas craft market in Saint Andrews, N.B. on Saturday. “These take a long time.”

Madill is an artist who paints holiday and winter scenes through every season in order to prepare for the December market which has become a tradition.

“I’ve been doing this Christmas market for a few years now,” said Madill. “People love a craft market but especially at Christmas.”

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday all ticked off this year’s shopping calendar, some craft markets across the region will cap off their season this weekend and crafty entrepreneurs are enjoying their time in the holiday spotlight.

“We do our Christmas market on the first Saturday of December, every year,” said Inez Thomas-Cuylle, the event’s organizer in support of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8. “August is when I start calling (vendors) to see if they have enough products, and to see if they’re going to be able to fill a table. They all work hard to make sure that happens.”

Just up the street, another Christmas craft market — in support of students at Sir James Dunn Academy — took over the school’s gymnasium.

Genny Simard said her hand sewn quilts, coats, and accessories are popular this year.

“More and more people are looking for that special gift, and not the mass produced stuff anymore,” said Simard.

Many vendors work the summer and fall craft market shoulder-to-shoulder before the all-important December rush. Gord Willet, an artist who sells wood carvings, said it’s wonderful to be a part of the crafting community.

“We’ve become personal friends,” said Willett. “I’ve followed their crafts.”

Thomas-Cuylle said Christmas craft markets offer a different kind of energy that people cherish this time of year as an alternative to shopping at the mall or online.

“It’s a social event,” she said “It’s back to the basics, where you can greet somebody and wish them a Merry Christmas.”

