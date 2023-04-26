It's been an uncharacteristically dry April around the Maritimes

Traditional April showers have been minimal this month, according to CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

“April precipitation in the Maritimes is sitting at about 20 per cent for this month to 50 per cent of the 30-year average for this month,” said Mitchell, who added some areas in the Maritimes are drier than others.

“If we are looking at Halifax Stanfield International Airport right now, it is sitting at about 21 per cent of the average amount of rain that we see in April.”

The dry month is causing negative outcomes, says well driller Larry Jacobs, who drills and maintains hundreds of wells each year.

“We are doing a lot of existing drilled wells that are running out of water,” said Jacobs.

Because of the lack of rainfall, Jacobs and his team have been doing work to deepen existing wells, and deploying a process called “surging.”

“That’s when we force the water in and out of the Earth,” said Jacobs. “We try to bring in more sediment to allow more water to flow into the well.”

Jacobs said recent April months have been increasingly dry. He said the lack of snow over the past several winters has also added to an already dry situation.

In New Brunswick, Saint John Fire Department Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy says dry April conditions have also increased concerns surrounding forest and brush fires.

“Any water is good water,” said Hennessy, who noted humid days are also beneficial. “Anything that can dampen things.”