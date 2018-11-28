

CTV Atlantic





A number of Cape Breton men are donning their kilts -- and not much else -- to make a unique calendar in support of a good cause.

“Anybody that knows me has been giving me some feedback,” says Duane Jessome, one of the stars of the Cape Breton Celtic Warriors calendar.

“Yeah, this isn’t my norm. This isn’t my comfort zone.”

Jessome -- Mr. November -- is one of the 17 brawny and bearded men who shed some of their clothes for the calendar, which is a fundraiser for the Northside/Harbourview Hospital Foundation.

“We’ve been throwing around some different fundraising ideas for a long time and we spoke with John Ratchford, a local photographer in town, and he suggested Celtic Warriors, and we put it out there and nobody said no,” says Frances MacDougall, chair of the Northside/Harbourview Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the calendar will help purchase a new digital detector for an X-ray machine, which the foundation says will reduce the radiation to which patients are exposed by two-thirds.

Jessome, who works at the Northside General Hospital, says he understands the cause well and is only too happy to help.

“The foundation’s always been there, not only for the community, but for the staff, for the patients. They supply us, not only with equipment, but with morale and support as well,” he says.

“It’s Cape Breton, that’s what we are, we are the warriors. We’re resilient no matter what we have. We work with what we got and we go forward.”

The calendars are $20 each and are available at several locations around the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. They can also be purchased online, with the foundation receiving orders from as far away as western Canada.

“It’s different and it’s Cape Breton,” says MacDougall. “They’re all warriors and they’re all strong. Cape Breton is all strong.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald