'It’s definitely fun': English pub opens in historic Moncton home

It’s a bit off the beaten path, but if you’re willing to make the trip, there’s a little piece of the United Kingdom in Dorchester, N.B.

Years in the making, the Thirsty Whippet Pub is set to welcome its first patrons this weekend.

Miriam Andrews and her husband, Steven Trites, purchased the nearly 200-year-old Lady Smith Manor in 2019, and have done extensive renovations, including building their very own authentic English pub in their home.

“It is a passion project. We love the manor. We love what we’ve created. We love the space and we’re just so excited that we finally can open the doors,” said Andrews.

Building a pub wasn’t always part of the plan for the home though.

The original idea was to create an event space within the 8,000 square-foot home, but the couple thought it would be fun to add a bar.

Andrews also cherished going to neighbourhood pubs when she lived in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

“It comes down that culture of belonging. It really is that place where you can walk in and you almost feel like you’re at home. You feel that warm kind of open arms welcome. It’s a place where you can connect with people,” she said. “The ones I went to didn’t have TVs and they didn’t have sports. There’s a place for that, but it’s about rediscovering that art of conversation.”

The Whippet is located roughly 20 minutes south of Moncton in the historic community of Dorchester.

The outside of the Thirsty Whippet in Moncton, N.B. (CTV/Derek Haggett)The pub is named after Hendricks, their beloved whippet.

It has a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for designated drivers. There’s even a beautiful side room for those nights when the pub is packed.

Of course, little pieces of English culture are part of the décor.

“All of the little kind of pieces that you see on the walls, they all have a story, I’ve collected them. Many of them I’ve collected over the past 10, 15 years,” said Andrews.

A seating area at the Thirsty Whippet in Moncton, N.B. (CTV/Derek Haggett)They said creating the space in a home built in the 1840s was definitely a challenge and there was some red tape, but the tables and chairs are waiting.

“To be honest, it’s not really felt like a pub up until now. It’s almost a little surreal that this is actually real now,” said Andrews. “It’s always been a work in progress and now, it’s definitely fun.”

Andrews says she’s gotten a lot of interest from fellow Brits living in the Maritimes and she hopes they all pop by for a pint.

Starting this Saturday, the Thirsty Whippet is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

