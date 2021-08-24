MONCTON, N.B. -- As of Wednesday morning, unvaccinated travellers from New Brunswick will be required to self-isolate for two weeks if they want to visit Nova Scotia.

"I believe that it's Nova Scotia's response to protect their population,” says Shawn Mesheau, mayor of Sackville, N.B. “We are all struggling to get people vaccinated.”

Mesheau says he welcomes the border restrictions, however, he is concerned they will cause more confusion at the border.

"It'll be difficult again as folks have to adjust. I'm hoping that the province of Nova Scotia will have things in place to have the flow of traffic moving well,” said Mesheau.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., anyone coming into Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will need to follow the same requirements as those coming from outside Atlantic Canada. They must fill in the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form online and will need to upload their proof of vaccination. Nova Scotians returning home from New Brunswick must do the same, and follow any self-isolation requirements depending on their vaccination status.

People who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia do not have to self-isolate. Those who had one dose of vaccine at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for at least seven days and cannot leave isolation until completed and have received two negative tests. People with no vaccination must isolate for 14 days; testing at the beginning and end of their isolation continues to be recommended.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick reported 15 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 167 active cases in the province.

Some businesses in downtown Moncton have been adapting to the increase in cases by continuing to enforce a mandatory mask policy, even though they are no longer required by the province to do so.

Michelle Parker is the co-owner of Stile in Moncton. She said she's not surprised Nova Scotia has decided to implement new restrictions for New Brunswick travellers.

“It’s disappointing that the cases are rising here, you know, it is frustrating for those of us that have done everything we can,” said Parker. “But I also think we have to try and learn to live with COVID and make adjustments as it goes on.”

On Monday, N.B. deputy chief medical officer Cristin Muecke said cases are starting to pop up in all parts of the province, “Moncton and Southeast is not necessarily the main area anymore, we’re seeing that there are COVID cases in other zones as well.”

Only the remaining population who are unvaccinated will be affected by Nova Scotia’s new border restrictions.

According to the province, 73.8 percent of those aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated in New Brunswick.

“Anyone who hasn’t yet been fully vaccinated should go out and get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is our best defense against COVID-19,” says Muecke.