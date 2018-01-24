

CTV Atlantic





Several communities in New Brunswick already impacted by flooding from rain two weeks ago are again dealing with a lot of water.

Tuesday night’s rain kept road crews busy in many areas of the province.

In Hoyt, N.B., where the recent storm cost them their historic bridge, one of the roads leading into the community was once again under water.

“It’s getting a bit disheartening for sure,” says local resident Terry Mersereau.

Mersereau spent much of Wednesday trying to haul away furniture damaged by flooding.

"It was about half submerged," he says. "They recommended that I not use anything. Once the electronics get wet, not much you can do about it."

Rivers have been opening up and ice is on the move. New Brunswick EMO is monitoring the situation, but isn't reporting any major worries about ice jams at the moment.

On the street, ice and water has become a different kind of difficulty. City crews in Fredericton had a late night and early morning keeping up with all the rain.

“Any time we're dealing with rain in the winter time, for the most part our catch basins are going to be covered over with snowbanks,” says Mike Walker, manager of streets and roads for the city of Fredericton.

Even keeping them clear couldn't solve the problem entirely.

“The slush and ice making its way to those catch basins was simply plugging them again, so we had some significant water problems (Tuesday) night,” says Walker. “They were all taken care of and most people wouldn't have noticed, because it was through the night.”

In Bouctouche, N.B., residents are inconvenienced by a 20-minute detour.

“They would have to backtrack to Saint Anthony and take the McKee’s Mills Road across, or head in to Saint Mary's and across, which would be substantial,” says local resident Katherine McNeil.

Residents say the water rose 16 meters before the bridge gave way. But some say there was evidence that the crossing was in need of repairs long before that happened.

“We saw it this summer. (The bridge) had washed out. Not like it is now, but it had washed out some. Some erosion for sure,” says local resident Pete McNeil.

Following the Jan. 15 storm there were more than 50 roads or highways either washed out or impassable because of flooding. New Brunswick’s Department of Transportation says crews are busy making repairs on a “priority basis,” and that there were only three still closed in Kent County.

“I don't think this is their number one priority,” says McNeil. “Obviously they have the other road.”

New Brunswick EMO is urging caution as temperatures are again expected to dip overnight.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore and Jonathan MacInnis.