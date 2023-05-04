'It’s getting bigger every year': Cape Breton musician's 'Flo-Case' highlight of East Coast Music Week

The East Coast Music Awards will take place in Halifax Thursday night; an event Cape Breton’s Florence Sampson looks forward to every year.

Musical talent runs deep in Flo’s family.

Her father was a well-known Cape Breton fiddler and her son is Grammy Award-winning songwriter Gordie Sampson.

Flo started playing piano when she was 11 years old. Now, the Big Pond, N.S., musician can be found showcasing her skills on Thursday nights at Founders Restaurant – just one of her regular shows.

“I do perform a lot, much more than I thought I would be at this age, but I still love to do it,” she said.

FLO-CASES

The gig Flo is perhaps most known for comes just once a year during East Coast Music Week.

“We have showcases and now we have Flo-cases,” said Flo.

The iconic Flo-Case began 15 years ago and has become a late-night tradition at the ECMAs.

After the other artists have finished their showcases, Flo takes to a piano in a hotel lobby for a late night jam.

“So once their job is done and the stress is off of them, then it’s time for them to come around the piano and partake or not, just listen and enjoy,” said Flo. “That’s the joy of it.”

Flo says any singer or instrument is free to join the kitchen party-style musical free-for-all.

“It’s such a lovely, heartwarming place to be around that piano,” she said.

Often going into the early hours of the morning, Flo says her Flo-Cases bring out a mix of musicians.

“You don’t know if the likes of Bruce Guthro is going to be around singing with you, and all of these big name musicians, or the little guy who’s just trying to get his foot into the door,” she said.

“It’s just been an overwhelming experience and it’s getting bigger every year.”

ECMA RECIPIENT

Flo has attended every one of the award shows, including in 2014 when she was the recipient of an ECMA.

As the winner of the Stompin’ Tom Award, Flo was honoured for making a longstanding contribution to the East Coast music scene.