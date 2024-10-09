'It's going to be high energy': Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny performing in 2 Maritime cities this weekend

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny is performing in two Maritime cities this weekend.

The rising star has exploded in the past year and is now scheduled to perform in Jordan Davis's "The Damn Good Time World Tour."

"It's been a whirlwind of amazing things and just trying to soak it all in," said Mitchell, during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.

"It's awesome, man. So, me and him have been doing shows together and touring in different versions for years. And he's got the same band, I got the same band and just cool to watch them grow too and do what they do best," said Tenpenny.

"I mean, he's awesome. His songs are awesome and same with Ashley Cooke. So proud of her and she's amazing. So, the show in itself all around is awesome."

The tour comes on the heels of Tenpenny's newest album called "The 3rd"

"Yeah, it's my third major record, but also, it's my name. I'm James Mitchell Tenpenny III. And, you know, my dad and my granddad who gave me that name, unfortunately, they're not with us," said Tenpenny.

"So, I kind of want to pay respects to them and to say thank you for letting me pursue music as a kid."

Tenpenny says his newest album is all about life lessons, covering a wide range of topics and emotions.

Tenpenny is set to perform at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., on Friday and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Saturday.

"Brand new set. I love our light show. We really worked on, you know, what the crowd's going to see and the energy. It's going to be high energy, a lot of fun. We're going to play the songs that y'all made hits for us and given us a career with obviously," Tenpenny said.

"But just trying to make it a show, something to experience while you're there, something we've never really done to this extent. So, it's going to be a great atmosphere for people watching it from the stands. And I can't wait to get up there and play some songs that we haven't been able to play Canada in a while."

Tenpenny's newest album is available to stream now.