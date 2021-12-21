'It's going to really help me': Cape Breton woman wins 183-thousand reasons to smile

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

Georgina Byrne received a phone call on Sunday that she will never forget.

“When she told me I thought, 'Oh god,' so, I must’ve let an awful scream out because my grandson came running down the stairs and he said, 'Calm down nanny, calm down.' I said, 'That’s a lot of money Christopher,” says Byrne, after winning $183,466.00

Sunday’s Glace Bay Minor Hockey 50/50 draw was the second largest ever in the association’s history.

Byrne, who has lived on pension for a number of years, says the money will come in handy.

“It’s going to really help me, because I’m going to be able to do my house all over. I need all new windows, doors. It’s been a good 20 years since anything was really done. You can’t do much on pension,” she says.

Byrne says she also plans to give some of the money to her four children.

It’s the first time she has won, since she began buying the tickets several years ago.

“Well honestly, I’m kind of glad it was her that won,” says CJ McNeil-Peach, who sold Byrne the winning ticket.

The draw allows players to hit the ice for free, and covers any costs associated with playing the game.

“It was overwhelming because my cousin actually called my mom and said, 'Nannie Georgie won.' I was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Oh my, she deserves it,'” says McNeil-Peach

Glace Bay Minor Hockey President James Edwards says the draw wouldn’t be so successful if it wasn’t for the support from the community.

“The people who are looking for the minor hockey tickets in support of the players and the association is just unbelievable,” says Edwards

An early Christmas gift Georgina Byrne says she will never forget.