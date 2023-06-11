'It's going to take a long time to get over his loss': Cape Breton sports legends laid to rest

For a man who spent more time in hockey rinks than most could imagine, it was only fitting that the arena on Membertou First Nation was packed for Blair 'Bearcat' Joseph's final sendoff Saturday night.

"He would have liked to see everyone there having a beer and telling ‘Bearcat’ stories. That would be the exit he'd want,” said Rodger Cuzner, a longtime family friend.

The evening was billed as a tribute to the longtime hockey coach and former boxer, with the cost of admission “one Bearcat story, a smile and a laugh.”

As people took the podium and shared memories of his many adventures, Joseph’s trademark number 8 popped up around the arena.

"He'd be more vain than Donald Trump talking about the size of it,” Cuzner said. “'Long time since there was something like this held in Cape Breton. He would have gotten a kick out of that, but I know he would have been pleased."

Another local sports legend was laid to rest Sunday in his home community of Whitney Pier, N.S.

"Peter Hanna was just an icon of running here in town, for so many years,” said Chris Milburn, past-president of the Cape Breton Road Runners running club.

Hanna was known as 'the Godfather' of Cape Breton running and triathlon.

Runners and friends from more than four decades formed an honour guard outside a packed Holy Redeemer Church Sunday.

"Peter was interested in you,” Milburn said. “You showed up at a race, and he wanted to know about you. ‘Where were you from? Who's your dad? When did you start running? Do you have any big plans for this year?’ He was just so keen about your running, and he was happy for your success."

The two Cape Breton sports icons died days apart. Joseph passed away last weekend at age 78 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Hanna died Tuesday after years fighting prostate cancer. He was 82.

Both men left a lasting impact on the Cape Breton sports community.

"He made people love running,” Milburn said of Hanna. “He was the centre of social life for runners and it's going to take a long time to get over his loss. "He supported people, inspired people and really appreciated all that was given to him - the gifts that were given to him,” Cuzner said of Joseph.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.