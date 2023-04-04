'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked

Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) used the interrupter clause to push the price of a litre of self-serve gasoline up by 7.3 cents overnight.

The pump price now in Halifax is 161.7 cents, while the high mark in the province is Cape Breton where a litre is selling for 163.7.

Eunice Nicolle says the new price caught her by surprise Tuesday as she filled up in Cole Harbour, N.S.

“I’m mad at myself. I was going to do it earlier this week and I just didn’t anticipate the interrupter clause,” said Nicolle.

The NSUARB monitors the markets for gasoline and diesel oil daily, adjusting prices if warranted.

“It interrupts when the price of refined product, which is the gasoline and diesel oil itself, shifts by more than $.06-$.08 a litre and it’s sustained for more than one day," said Paul Allen, the executive director of the NSUARB.

“So it can’t just be a one-day anomaly, it has to be sustained for more than one day.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine back in February 2022, gas prices have been bouncing around far more erratically than usual although they have stabilized a bit recently.

The NSUARB last used the interrupter clause on Jan. 18 when pump prices increased by 6.7 cents.

A press release was issued Monday afternoon about today’s price hike, but still, not all motorists got the memo.

“It’s hard on the pocketbook, but I guess you have to do what you have to do.

You can’t boycott gas if you need it to get to work,” says Rene Lavoie.

Diesel prices in the province did not change. As of Tuesday, the minimum price of diesel in Halifax was 163.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 165.1 cents per litre.

The province’s weekly price adjustment will still happen Thursday night.