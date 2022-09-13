'It’s horrific': Demands for change after staff unavailable to treat alleged N.B sexual assault victim

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement during the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement during the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island