'It's just been a win-win': More Maritime municipalities are trying out a 4-day workweek
More Maritime municipalities are testing a four-day workweek to see if working fewer days can help boost workplace morale and productivity.
The Town of Quispamsis in New Brunswick will be piloting its four-day workweek for its employees starting next month.
"The five-day workweek, you might argue, is a bit of an antiqued notion, and why not give it a try and see if we can be just as efficient, as effective, through four days of the week than through five, and I think that we can," said Aaron Kennedy, the acting CAO of the Town of Quispamsis.
The town’s pilot project will run for 24 weeks, beginning May 1 and ending in the middle of October.
"We're excited about the opportunity to see what will unfold," said Kennedy.
"So, we've basically broken up our municipal staff into two teams. One team will work Monday to Thursday, the other team will work Tuesday to Friday, and then we'll flip."
Michelle Child, who works for the Town of Quispamsis, says she's pleased with the pilot project and what it could mean for her.
"I think anybody with a family, especially, I mean, I have three children, so it's going to be nice to have that extra time with them," she said. "I think all around, it's going to work out well."
And the Town of Quispamsis isn't alone. Sackville, N.B., is also considering moving to a four-day workweek.
"I think, sometimes, you need to take a step back and look a little inward at your workforce and lead by example," said Jamie Burke, the CAO of the Town of Sackville.
"Show them that the work they do is important, and I think this is one program we can try and see if it can be a win-win all around."
In Nova Scotia, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough has made its four-day workweek pilot program permanent.
"Honestly, it's been an uplift in the workplace. Our sick leave has fallen dramatically, the sick-leave numbers, and it's just been a win-win," said Municipality of the District of Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll.
Carroll says, while sick leave has gone down, he believes productivity has gone up.
He says the new program has attracted attention from across Canada and even internationally.
"We're done interviews with BBC, we've had some conversations with communities in Scotland, but certainly right across Canada and some in the U.S. have contacted us," he said.
"And I'll tell you, a lot of those come back to us afterward and say we now have the four-day workweek."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
BoC interest rate hike will limit purchasing power of homebuyers: expert
With the Bank of Canada increasing its target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points, one expert says this will lead to a decrease in housing affordability for homebuyers.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
COVID-19 vaccines in national stockpile starting to expire as uptake slows
Health Canada says almost 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines held in a national inventory have expired since January.
How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19
With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.
Trudeau welcomes talk of Russia's action in Ukraine as genocide
Justin Trudeau says it is "absolutely right" that people are describing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide. The prime minister says there are official, legal procedures for determining whether a genocide is occurring.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
-
Where can I get prescription antiviral COVID-19 pills in Ontario?
More than 1,700 pharmacies in Ontario will be dispensing the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients with a prescription.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
City of Calgary lays 49 charges against home building company, director and agents
Failing to comply with the Safety Code Act of Alberta could result in massive fines and possible jail time for the sole director and two agents acting on behalf of a Calgary home building company.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update
In the face of a deteriorating health situation related to COVID-19 in Quebec, interim National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to provide an update on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
-
Quebec COVID-19 cases rise, 12,764 health workers absent from work
Quebec reported another rise in COVID-19 infections Wednesday as 12,764 health-care workers were off the job for virus-related reasons.
-
12-year-old dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil
A 12-year-old child has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil.
Edmonton
-
14-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in northwest Edmonton hit-and-run
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for witnesses after a 14-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.
-
LIVE at 11:30
LIVE at 11:30 | Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Storms prompt weather alerts across northern Ontario
From winter storm warnings in the northwest to rainfall warnings in the northeast, most of northern Ontario is under a weather alert.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
London
-
TVDSB says no to a local mask mandate amid staff shortages
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is feeling the strain with hundreds of employees currently absent because of illness or exposure.
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian-involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | Winnipeg police to announce historic sexual assaults involving football coach
Winnipeg police are set to release details regarding historic sexual assaults involving a football coach.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
Details on new OCDSB mask mandate may not come until next week
The chair of Ottawa’s largest school board said it will take some time to determine exactly how its renewed COVID-19 mask mandate will work.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Vancouver
-
Campaign to save century-old Swiss-inspired village in B.C. by group trying to preserve its history
A group trying to preserve a piece of British Columbia's history is asking for the public's help to purchase the land.
-
Delta police looking for driver involved in caught-on-camera hit-and-run that damaged multiple cars
Delta police are hoping the public can help identify a driver after they were caught on camera crashing into multiple cars on a residential street.
-
Vancouver city council finalizes $5.7M police budget increase without raising taxes
After more than a year of fighting over the Vancouver Police Department's budget, city council has finalized how it will pay for a $5.7 million increase.
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic student describes living in van amid Victoria's tight rental market
In a housing market that's out of reach for many people's budgets, one UVic student decided to pour the money he did have into this road residence.
-
NEW
NEW | West Shore RCMP seek owner of lost photos
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are looking for the owner of a USB drive containing several photographs that was recently turned in at the detachment.
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.