'It's just so not fair': Moncton learning centre seeks new home  

An emotional educator couldn't contain her frustration over having to move out of the Moncton Lions Community Centre.

"It's just so not fair," said Shelly Toudjian, the executive director of the Moncton Children's Dyslexic Learning Centre.

Last week, Toudjian found out they would have to find another home by Dec. 14 to make room for the city's new emergency homeless shelter.

She said she was given no notice at all.

"They need this service and if we don't have a place to tutor them, I don't know what's going to happen," said Toudjian. "These kids need us and we have been evicted from our place of learning."

The essential service is being provided to 15 children with 80 more on a waiting list.

There will be no tutoring this week because the staff are scrambling to find a new space.

Tutor Lisa LeBlanc said she routinely sees children coming in with no self-confidence.

"They think they're dumb," said LeBlanc. "This is one of the root causes of homelessness. When someone doesn't have an education, when they don't have the self-confidence, that can effect them seriously."

There are about 50 rentals at the Lions Centre, not including the 15 to 20 programs for seniors. Most of those, don't have a new home yet.

In an email to CTV News, City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said they've identified a location for seniors activities at the centre and final details should be shared in the coming days.

As for the dyslexia centre, the city has put them in touch with a possible provider.

"We understand the frustration felt by individuals displaced by the situation. This was not an easy decision to make. However, as a community, we must do what we can to ensure that individuals have a place to stay warm," said LeBlanc.

Toudjian said they understand the need for the shelter.

"This is not anti-homeless. We're not like that. We know that the situation needs to be addressed, but we also know it feels like a knee-jerk reaction. I don't think they thought who the tenants were that they were displacing," said Toudjian.

With a limited budget, the dyslexia centre can't afford to pay more than $900 in rent, which they currently pay at the Lions Centre. That also doesn't include paying movers when a new space is located.

On Saturday, CTV News spoke with April Saulnier who runs a dog training program out of the centre.

Saulnier said on Monday she has found a new space for her business after a mad scramble.