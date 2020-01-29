SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Cape Breton mother and daughter are braving the ice and snow to train for the Boston Marathon -- a process that has strengthened their bond.

Laura Doucette started running several years ago and convinced her mother to sign up for a learn-to-run program in 2015.

Linda Miles was 61 years old and never considered herself a runner, or even athletic. After working a desk job for 40 years, she says moving didn’t come easy, at first.

“I didn’t even enjoy walking, never mind running, so it was a great leap for me,” says Miles.

Adapting to her new active lifestyle was an adjustment, but one she eventually started to enjoy. Still, the idea of entering the world’s most famous marathon was far from her mind.

“I never ever, ever would have thought that was possible, but that’s the great thing about running, isn’t it?” says Miles.

The mother-daughter duo came closer to fulfilling their dream when they qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon on the same day, at the Fredericton Marathon, which is held on Mother’s Day every year.

They think the Boston Marathon in April will top even that.

“You can never think of these things coming true, and I’m just so proud of us both,” says Miles.

Miles and Doucette have shared many experiences together over the years, but watching her mom morph into a marathoner has left Doucette bursting with pride.

“We’ve always had a really close relationship, so I’m not surprised that she took it up with me,” says Doucette. “She took onto it really fast and she keeps getting faster.”

While they admit it’s not always easy training in the dead of winter, working together, and towards such a significant goal, gives them the motivation they need.

“To share the love of running with her is, it’s just so special in itself,” says Laura Doucette. “But to say that we get to go to Boston, run the Boston Marathon together, it’s going to be incredible.”