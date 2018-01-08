

CTV Atlantic





More than 1,000 books have been destroyed at a New Brunswick school because of a frozen pipe bursting.

Michel Thibodeau, a teacher at Petitcodiac Regional School, says the pipe burst in the building’s sprinkler system, unleashing 8,000 gallons of water.

“Class set of textbooks, all ruined,” says Thibodeau. “It’s pretty overwhelming, sad.”

Repair crews and teachers were cleaning the building out Monday, tearing down water-soaked walls and throwing out more than 1,000 destroyed books from the library.

“Some books are in good condition. Almost everything that was up high. But everything that was sitting low, it's all ruined,” Thibodeau says.

The school is expected to reopen in the next few days with several classes being moved to temporary classrooms. While there's no price tag on the damage yet, it is expected to be a costly fix.

“There are six classrooms in the building that will be closed for two to three weeks until they repair the damage that's been done,” says Ewen Cameron, principal of Petitcodiac Regional School

This is one of several incidents believed to be caused by frigid temperatures in the region over the past few days.

A flood at an Edmunston special care facility Sunday night forced the evacuation of all 50 units, eventually displacing 19 people.

The Canadian Red Cross says 32 people from a special care home in Moncton were displaced Sunday evening after sprinkler systems went off, causing extensive damage to the building.

At the downtown capital theatre, a rogue sprinkler system went off in the front entrance.

There may be some reprieve on the way for New Brunswickers, as Environment Canada is projecting temperatures across much of the province to creep back above freezing on Thursday and Friday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.