'It’s really cool': Three-day kite festival in Dieppe a joy for flyers, spectators
A huge open field at a park in Dieppe was the perfect place to go fly a kite Sunday.
Over 50 kite flyers from around North America, and one from France, gathered at Dover Park for the ImaginAIR festival.
This was the 16th year the City of Dieppe has held an international kite festival, but it was the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Jonathan Desroches, a community agent with the City of Dieppe, said ImaginAIR is a magical event for the whole family.
“It's always different. It's fun. It's something you've never seen. We all know kites, small kites, but all of a sudden you come here and there's a kite that's one hundred feet long. It's two, three, four hundred feet in the air. It's pretty impressive just to see,” said Desroches.
Kites flying at the ImaginAIR festival in Dieppe, New Brunswick. (CTV/Derek Haggett)
Donna Taylor travelled from Port Colborne, Ont., to be at the festival.
“My husband and I come to this festival as invited kite flyers from Ontario. We bring our motor home full of gear ready to put up colour and pageantry here,” said Taylor. “It's a very gentle sport, it has a wonderful community. People on the field, we have met all over the world and returned here every year to meet up with friends.”
Kerry St Dennis of Guelph, Ont., had the largest kite at the park on Sunday, a massive Blue Whale.
Kerry St Dennis flying his giant blue whale kite at the ImaginAIR festival in Dieppe. (CTV/Derek Haggett)
The appeal for him is the relaxation and joy.
“Having fun, the atmosphere, come out and just enjoy the festivals. That's basically what we do. Come out and fly the kites. Once you buy one kite, you get the next kite and you end up with a big whale like this,” laughed St Dennis.
Don Tuff of Peabody, Mass. made the trip from New England with his team and their giant green dragon to be at the festival and travel around the Maritimes.
“I went to the Newport Kite Festival back years ago and saw dragons, or a dragon which happened to be made by a man from up here and I fell in love with it. It's a good way to spend some time outside and see friends,” said Tuff.
Steven LeBouthillier of Moncton brought his young to son to see the kite flyers make their magic.
“It’s really cool, it’s nice for the families,” said LeBouthillier. “The best part is being able to play outside in the not to warm weather.”
The three-day event wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Australia scores early in do-or-die game with Canada at World Cup
Australian striker Sam Kerr, sidelined by injury for the first two games of the FIFA Women's World Cup, started on the bench in Monday's do-or-die Group B finale against Canada.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario pleaded guilty in an American court on Friday to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after Port Hope officer shoots at alleged stolen vehicle, gets injured by ricochet
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Port Hope officer who fired at an alleged stolen vehicle was injured when the bullet ricocheted.
-
Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
-
Two people charged following road rage incident in downtown Toronto
Two people are facing charges after a road rage incident in downtown Toronto.
Calgary
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
Montreal
-
REM light-rail service launched between Brossard and Montreal stations
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
'Returning to India means death': Montreal couple fights imminent deportation
Rajvinder Kaur and her husband Randhir Singh are spending what could be their last few weeks in Canada, fighting their imminent deportation back to India.
-
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
Edmonton
-
'We finally did it': Drone operators raise money for veterans with Sunday race
A group of drone pilots are using their hobby to fight hunger.
-
Elks fans express themselves with boos and paper bags during Saturday's historic loss
Elks fans didn't hold back their disappointment Saturday with their team's 21st straight home loss.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre wraps up northern Ont. tour in North Bay
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilivere wrapped up his northern Ontario tour Friday night with one last stop in North Bay.
-
Expect police presence in Kirkland Lake, OPP warn
Police are on the scene on Wood Street in the area of McKelvie Avenue in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday evening.
-
Do you know this man? Police seek public's help
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with ongoing investigation in Elliot Lake, Ont.
London
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
-
Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end reopened in time for the Monday morning commute, after weekend construction to install a new pedestrian bridge.
-
OPP investigating homicide near Bishop Lake in North Frontenac
Ontario Provincial Police say officers and paramedics responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in North Frontenac Township near Bishop Lake.
Saskatoon
-
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement looms
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Regina
-
Brick by brick: Moose Jaw hosts annual 'Brickspo' showing off intricate Lego creations
Brickspo – one of Western Development Museum's biggest annual draws took place over the weekend. Showing some magnificent creations from builders across the province.
-
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale reported off the coast of Tofino
On July 22, an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.