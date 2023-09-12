'It's really hard to see': Moncton Moroccan community supporting earthquake victims
The images of catastrophic destruction in Morocco are hard to fathom for three Moroccan men who now call the Greater Moncton area home.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck a remote mountainous region of the North African country Friday night, killing at least 2,900 people, most buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings.
It was a total shock to Moroccans around the world, and for Adnane Ait Nasser.
Ait Nasser came to New Brunswick four years ago to study at the Université de Moncton.
"Friday night was a horrible night for Moroccans," said Ait Nasser. "Personally, I have lost about 30 persons from my family and there are thousands of people that are injured and thousands more that were killed.”
News reports from Taha Maarous' home country are heartbreaking and difficult for him to watch on TV.
"Especially when you're thousands of miles away from home and you want to help, but you're handcuffed. You can not do anything," said Maarous.
Ali Ettarnichi still has many family members in Morocco.
His brother lives is in Marrakesh, about 70 kilometres away from the epicentre.
"The house was shaking, shaking very hard," said Ettarnichi. "They spent three days outside. They were sleeping outside."
He too has been shaken by what he has seen in media reports.
"I see a woman, she lost 10 people from her family. I see a father who was digging with his own hands to get his children out," said Ettarnichi. "It's really hard to see. It's hard, especially when you're so far away from home. You get homesick and when you see that and there's nothing you can do, it just makes it really, really hard."
Ait Nasser has decided to raise funds for the earthquake victims in his native region of Talat Ny’aacoub.
His family and friends have been collecting food and essential items for survivors and now he wants to do his part.
Money is needed to purchase urgent essentials for the thousands of people who are now homeless.
"Tents, blankets, clothes, everything, because those people have lost everything," said Ait Nasser.
Maarous said the spirit of the Moroccan people can not be broken, and those who live there will come together to help and support each other.
"It's sad to see a lot people losing their beloved ones. Losing everything they owned," said Maarous. "It's very tragic, but it was an event that brought the whole community together. We've seen help come from all across the country towards those places."
Maarous said one thing the international community can do to help is to visit the country.
"A high percentage of our economy is based on tourism. The country is still safe," said Maarous. "It's a way to give back to the country, is by visiting."
Donations can be made online.
