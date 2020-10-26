HALIFAX -- COVID-19 has put a stop to a lot of things, but a long-standing and beloved tradition will continue this year, with a different look.

The Nova Scotia government says it still plans to send a tree to Boston this year, but it is still finalizing the details.

For its part, the city of Boston says the tradition is perhaps more important than ever this year.

Last year, in the community of Trenton, N.S., hundreds gathered for a heartfelt-tradition.

It was at the home of Desmond Waite and Corina Saunders, as a carefully selected 45-foot white spruce came down ahead of a long trip to the city of Boston.

The couple was deeply honoured to contribute and it's a day they'll never forget.

"To see the kids come out from the local schools, and the elder from the native band in Pictou County come out, and everybody took part, it was really, really nice," Waite said.

The Nova Scotia government tells CTV News the tradition will continue this year, but it's not quite ready to share the details.

But the city of Boston is talking.

"We just didn't want to end it, and say, 'We're taking a year off and we're going to come back even better next year,'" says Ryan Woods, the city's parks and rec commissioner.

With crowd sizes limited to no more than 50, this year's event will be largely pre-recorded and virtual. It will air on Dec. 3 and will include legendary entertainment.

After a year dominated by COVID-19, the city says the tradition was more important than ever.

"It was important to us to find a way, especially in these trying times," Woods said. "The message that the tree gives of kindness, giving thanks, helping one another -- if there was any year to promote that message, it's this year. So it's really important to keep the tradition going."

All of this is good news back in Trenton, where a fresh, young sapling has replaced the original tree, thriving in the yard.

"It really was a great event for us," Saunders said. "It's something that you'd only do once in a lifetime, and I'm glad that we had the opportunity to do it, and there was much love from Boston and from us."