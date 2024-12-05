'It's remarkable': How rising costs could impact food banks

It’s been a struggle lately to keep the shelves stocked at the Peter McKee Community Food Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Executive director Christine Taylor said everything has gone up in price.

“Produce, meat, dairy products. Even items that used to be relatively less expensive to buy like no-name pastas and things like that, we’ve seen them double in price,” said Taylor.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report, food prices are projected to rise between three to five per cent in 2025.

The new report, a collaborative effort led by four universities, including Dalhousie, estimates an average family of four will spend $16,833.67 on food in 2025.

That’s an increase of $801.56 compared to last year.

The report states increases will vary by province, but Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will likely see above-average growth.

“Imagine the families that we’re supporting. How they’re having struggles too and the fact that this came out, and this is what we’ve got to look forward to? That’s really concerning for us,” said Taylor.

The Food Depot Alimentaire in Moncton serves food banks, soup kitchens and school meal programs across the province.

Executive director Stephane Sirois said food prices are getting increasingly expensive for them too.

“Especially fresh produce, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish. Anything fresh,” said Sirois.

Bruce Lawson, executive director of Karing Kitchen in downtown Moncton, said they get most of their food donated from the Food Depot Allimentaire, however, there is one item they find especially expensive.

“It’s meat. There’s no question,” said Lawson.

While the community kitchen relies heavily on donations, Lawson is already keeping an eye on next year’s budget.

“Although there’s no question when we do have to go out and buy food we’re seeing, it’s a big increase on what you have on that roller belt and when the bill comes up. It’s remarkable,” said Lawson.

The report states food prices could be impacted by a variety of things such as climate events, labour disputes and even Donald Trump’s re-election and his threat of tariffs against Canadian and Mexican goods.

“In the winter especially, a lot of produce comes from Mexico, California,” said Sirois. “If there’s a tariff war, we might pay the price for that and ultimately our clients and everyone.”

