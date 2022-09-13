'It's still pretty surreal': Nova Scotia axe thrower places 5th at world championships

Axe throwing is gaining popularity as a professional sport, and one Nova Scotia athlete is rising in the ranks.

Alishia Berthelet of Bedford, N.S., recently went blade-to-blade with some of the top throwers in the world.

“I like the challenge and accuracy of it, and who doesn’t like throwing, you know, sharp things at hard objects,” she jokes.

Berthelet has been sharpening her skills since her very first toss in 2018, and says she never imagined her hatchet hobby would turn into a professional pursuit.

After competing on a survivor-style YouTube series named ‘Axed,’ Berthelet earned a spot and recently competed in the World Double-bit Axe Throwing Championships.

“I went into the competition kind of with no expectations,” she says.

Going elbow-to-elbow with 40 of the top female axe throwers in the world, she placed fifth overall and No. 1 in Canada.

“It’s still pretty surreal,” says Berthelet. “They really did a great job bringing awareness to the sport, elevating the sport, making it seem like an accessible, professional path for athletes.”

As for any close calls?

“No close calls for me personally,” says Berthelet. “Axe safety 101!”