'It's still pretty surreal': Nova Scotia axe thrower places 5th at world championships
Axe throwing is gaining popularity as a professional sport, and one Nova Scotia athlete is rising in the ranks.
Alishia Berthelet of Bedford, N.S., recently went blade-to-blade with some of the top throwers in the world.
“I like the challenge and accuracy of it, and who doesn’t like throwing, you know, sharp things at hard objects,” she jokes.
Berthelet has been sharpening her skills since her very first toss in 2018, and says she never imagined her hatchet hobby would turn into a professional pursuit.
After competing on a survivor-style YouTube series named ‘Axed,’ Berthelet earned a spot and recently competed in the World Double-bit Axe Throwing Championships.
“I went into the competition kind of with no expectations,” she says.
Going elbow-to-elbow with 40 of the top female axe throwers in the world, she placed fifth overall and No. 1 in Canada.
“It’s still pretty surreal,” says Berthelet. “They really did a great job bringing awareness to the sport, elevating the sport, making it seem like an accessible, professional path for athletes.”
As for any close calls?
“No close calls for me personally,” says Berthelet. “Axe safety 101!”
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
NEW | Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Feds to unveil details of cost-of-living aids for low, modest income Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
-
What you need to know abou the new bivalent booster in Ontario
By the end of September, Ontario adults will be able to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster shots.
-
'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings
Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta shrouded in smoke from B.C. fires
Calgary and parts of southern Alberta are seeing a late start to the wildfire smoke season, with fires in B.C. and the northwestern U.S. pushing a thick layer of smoke into the region.
-
2 adults, 7 children escape southeast house fire
An early morning basement fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows sent nine people, including seven children, into the street.
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
Montreal
-
CAQ visiting Montreal riding held for decades by Liberals but now up for grabs
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is visiting a Montreal riding held by the Quebec Liberals for decades but is now a three-way battleground.
-
Busy night for Montreal police after 3 shootings within 2 hours of each other
Montreal police raced across the city in response to three shootings that occurred within two hours of each other.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
Edmonton
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
-
Feds to unveil details of cost-of-living aids for low, modest income Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal crash closes Sudbury's Radar Road west of the airport
A fatal crash has closed Radar Road in Greater Sudbury from Jackpine Crescent at the Radar Base to Dupuis Drive, Sudbury police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lasalle Boulevard closed at Barrydowne Road after pedestrian hit by vehicle
There has been a second road closure in Greater Sudbury due to another crash Tuesday morning.
-
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
London
-
London schools closed due to police investigation
Multiple schools in London are closed Tuesday morning and police say there is an ongoing investigation at at school in the 1300 block of Oxford St. west.
-
Building evacuated after fire in south east London
Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London. According to London fire, the incident started just after 10 p.m. at 88 King Edward Ave. on the lowest level of a three-storey walk up building.
-
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
-
'I was quite fortunate': Winnipeg man warning others in his neighbourhood after being stalked by coyotes
A Winnipeg man is sharing his story of a close encounter with a group of coyotes last week.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Late summer storm could bring 50 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, saying the capital could see as much as 75 mm of rain this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Vancouver
-
Warning about 'ghost' fishing gear after seagull swallows 5 cm hook
An animal rescue based in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has issued a warning about so-called "ghost" fishing gear after a seagull swallowed a five-centimetre hook.
-
Should Canadians get a paid day off for the Queen's funeral?
On Monday, Sept. 19, the day Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, most Canadians will be at work or school. But some supporters of the beloved monarch are hoping Justin Trudeau will declare the day a statutory holiday.
-
Canada's international student population climbs – in part due to strong interest from India
Tania Kaushal is one of tens of thousands of international students from India pursuing an education in B.C., part of a growing population in the province and nation wide.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
'I’m quite frustrated': Mother in rural Sask. fighting school bus catchment process
A Saskatchewan mother is facing challenges getting bus service for her four children to attend school and is hoping catchment changes will become more publicized after appealing her denial.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in large crash near Morse: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP revealed in its weekly report that a large string of collisions occurred on Highway #1 near Morse on Sept. 5.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders hope new monarch will lead to broader change
With the ascension of Charles to King of the United Kingdom, Indigenous leaders on Vancouver Island – like Eric Pelkey on the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council – hope the change is transformational for the country's relationship with Indigenous peoples across the world. "We hope that the new King will be more receptive to our concerns and to act upon them," said Pelkey Monday.
-
'The rat population is increasing': Rodents a growing problem on southern Vancouver Island, says pest control expert
Rats are a growing concern on southern Vancouver Island, where their numbers are increasing and residents are reporting damage to their homes and vehicles. With inflation driving up the cost of food, a lot of people are planting gardens and that is a veggie buffet for rats, according to one pest control expert.
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.