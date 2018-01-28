

CTV Atlantic





For the first of its kind in the city, a specialty shop in Saint John is tailoring to the needs of people undergoing cancer treatment.

Complete with children’s artwork hanging on the wall from the hospital’s oncology department, the Believe Specialty Shop opened two months ago.

The shop offers all natural based products and clothing for cancer patients.

The specialty shop’s owner, Maria Jimenez says the store aims to make those who enter it as comfortable as possible.

“Just make them feel better because they’re going through such a difficult time in their life,” Jimenez says.

Her and her husband John Steeves were inspired to help others affecred by cancer after witnessing her mother’s experience with breast cancer treatment.

“I just love her to death,” she says. “Her strength and outlook has just uplifted me.”

Steeves says the couple wants to help those like Jimenez’s mother and loved ones alike receive help outside of hospital visits.

“It was really stressful when the doctor would say ‘oh you may be able to get this at shoppers or this store or that store,’” Steeves says. “It’s to help everybody out, not just the patients, but the family members to make it less stressful for them.

From clay deodorant to flavourless mouth wash, Jimenez says her products are scientifically proven to help those who have gone through chemotherapy, radiation or side effects that might occur.

She also offers a personal bra fitting room in the shop and recovery bras typically used after surgery.

Breast cancer survivor, Kathy Kaufield says she was surprised at the lack of places in the area to purchase necessary products when she was first diagnosed.

“You kind of had to ask other people in the chemo room, ‘where did you get your scarf or where did you get your cream?’ say Kaufield. “I had to drive to Sussex to get my wig, the woman was great, but it’s inconvenient when you’re tired and you’re going through treatment.”

Jimenez says she hopes to open an in-house hair salon with wig fitting in the coming months and plans to open a trust fund to help patients who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford her products.

“It's the little things that you just take the time to give these individuals.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.