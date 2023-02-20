'It's time for me to move on': Head coach of UNB's women's basketball team stepping down

The head coach of the University of New Brunswick's (UNB) women's basketball team is stepping away from his courtside duties soon.

After 33 years as a coach, 17 of those with the UNB Reds women's basketball team, head coach Jeff Speedy says he is handing off his clipboard following this year's playoffs.

"It's a little scary,” Speedy said. “I've been a coach for 33 years so to not have a gym to come into and a team to hang out with and coach every day is going to be different. Change is always good, and I think it's time for me to move on to something different."

Speedy isn't moving too far from his current position. He's staying within the UNB family, moving up to the athletics director.

Colleagues and athletes say during his coaching career, he's had a huge impact on the community.

"He's really instilled a great culture here at UNB,” said Katie McAffee, a UNB Reds basketball player. “We're going to miss him when he's gone because he's going to take a bit of that culture with him but he's just a great coach."

Speedy was celebrated on the weekend during his last league game.

"Coach Speedy has just been an incredible role model to our whole team,” said Colleen Daly, the assistant coach for UNB women's basketball.

“He really cares about the players as athletes, he cares about the whole community, he gives back in multiple ways."

The head coach is hoping playoffs next weekend will send him off with a win.

"It'd be a fairy tale ending for us to win on my last year,” Speedy said.

“I care so much about the 13 young women on our team that would really love a championship, it would be amazing for them to get it."

Speedy says one of his biggest highlights is coaching his daughter on the UNB Reds this year.

He says they hope to have a new head coach in place and ready to announce in the spring.