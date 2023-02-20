'It's time for me to move on': Head coach of UNB's women's basketball team stepping down
The head coach of the University of New Brunswick's (UNB) women's basketball team is stepping away from his courtside duties soon.
After 33 years as a coach, 17 of those with the UNB Reds women's basketball team, head coach Jeff Speedy says he is handing off his clipboard following this year's playoffs.
"It's a little scary,” Speedy said. “I've been a coach for 33 years so to not have a gym to come into and a team to hang out with and coach every day is going to be different. Change is always good, and I think it's time for me to move on to something different."
Speedy isn't moving too far from his current position. He's staying within the UNB family, moving up to the athletics director.
Colleagues and athletes say during his coaching career, he's had a huge impact on the community.
"He's really instilled a great culture here at UNB,” said Katie McAffee, a UNB Reds basketball player. “We're going to miss him when he's gone because he's going to take a bit of that culture with him but he's just a great coach."
Speedy was celebrated on the weekend during his last league game.
"Coach Speedy has just been an incredible role model to our whole team,” said Colleen Daly, the assistant coach for UNB women's basketball.
“He really cares about the players as athletes, he cares about the whole community, he gives back in multiple ways."
The head coach is hoping playoffs next weekend will send him off with a win.
"It'd be a fairy tale ending for us to win on my last year,” Speedy said.
“I care so much about the 13 young women on our team that would really love a championship, it would be amazing for them to get it."
Speedy says one of his biggest highlights is coaching his daughter on the UNB Reds this year.
He says they hope to have a new head coach in place and ready to announce in the spring.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89
Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Man, 22, charged with murder after fatally shooting suspect who tried to rob his house, lawyer says
A 22-year-old is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was allegedly attempting to rob his family home in Milton, Ont., his lawyer says.
Calgary
-
Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP
A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
One person dead in vehicle rollover near Gleichen, Alta.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in southern Alberta late Sunday evening.
-
Lethbridge's Casey Scheidegger looks to bounce back after loss to Northern Ontario
It was a tough Sunday for southern Alberta's other team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Quebec auto insurance board SAAQ launches online portal with a few hiccups
Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) launched its new online tool - SAAQ Clic - on Monday with a few hiccups. The SAAQ said that a server overload resulted in some clients not being able to access the site, but that the new site is secure and functioning well.
Edmonton
-
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
Family time on Family Day
Thousands of people got out to enjoy Family Day Monday by taking in the mild winter weather and getting their fill in more ways than one. East Lions Community Centre in London, Ont. was serving up free pancakes and plenty of recreational activities.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man
Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
Bruins win 4th straight; Pastrnak nets 2 to pass 40 goals
David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.
Saskatoon
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Fire in Prince Albert exhibition grounds under investigation after horse stables damaged
A blaze ravaged the horse stables at the Prince Albert exhibition grounds on Sunday, according to the city’ fire department.
Vancouver
-
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
-
This Vancouverite loves TransLink buses so much, he’s built 12 LEGO replicas so far
A 23-year-old business student in Vancouver has a growing collection of LEGO replicas of TransLink buses.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
Regina
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets
A Vancouver Island man who ran a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Ontario has been banned from B.C.'s financial markets by the provincial securities regulator.
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.