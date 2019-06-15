

CTV Atlantic





About one hundred people took to the streets of downtown Halifax on Saturday, calling for change in Nova Scotia’s health care system.

Rally organizer Leslie Tilley is not a doctor, or a nurse. But the founder of the Nova Scotia Health Care in Crisis Facebook group says she is a concerned civilian who is fed up and scared about the state of health care in the province.

“They say it’s a crisis, but I think we’re over the tipping point. I think it’s more like a state of emergency,” says Tilley.

Tilley says she was inspired to organize Saturday’s rally after hearing so many stories about the health care crisis.

The group gathered at the old library in downtown Halifax where a handful of doctors and nurses spoke out about their concerns. Doctors spoke about lack of physician coverage, while others mentioned the rising costs of health care.

“There are not enough hands to feed, to assist, or even turn over a bed-ridden patient with a pressure sore,” said Dr. Ajantha Jayabarathan in her comments to the crowd.

Dr. Robert Miller was eager to join the rally. He’s an emergency room doctor, and says it’s not unusual for him to treat patients in hallways.

“It’s very difficult. You can’t do a lot of the sensitive parts of examinations,” says Miller. “Things get glossed over, things get missed.”

Miller and his fellow doctors are calling on the government to open up more long term care beds, and bring in more physicians to relieve the pressure on those working.

“It’s very frustrating. This is not what was promised to Nova Scotians when they voted two elections ago. They were promised a family doctor and they’re not getting it,” says Miller.

The group marched down to the Nova Scotia legislature, but we denied entry to the grounds. Instead they gathered on the steps, with a final call for the government.

“If they can at least show the public and prove that they are at least trying to fix this,” says resident John Stickney. “At least showing that they’re making a good effort, I think that would be a step in the right direction.”

Organizers say they’ve reached out to government, and will continue to do so until they start to see changes in the health care system.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.