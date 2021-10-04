HALIFAX -- Lunchtime is always busy at the Old Triangle pub, and today that meant plenty of patrons showing their proof of COVID-19 immunization at the door.

"It's going well, we're only about forty minutes into it, but it's nice to finally be here," says co-owner Brendan Doherty, "and be getting on with it."

There is one slight snag, the province's QR code scanning system isn't ready. So, for now, the pub is cross-checking proof of vaccination, with a piece of government ID such as a driver's license.

Regular patron Michael Rose didn't mind, even though he had forgotten Oct. 4 was the first day for proof of vaccination in Nova Scotia.

"I had it on my phone anyway, so it was really simple," he says.

For him, it's a way to make life feel more normal again.

"And start going to places, and having fun again," he says, "and that's one simple way to do it, it doesn't cost you anything, it's very simple."

Nova Scotia is the second Maritime province to implement some kind of proof of vaccination for certain activities deemed non-essential. New Brunswick brought in its policy last month. Prince Edward Island is effective as of Tuesday.

For some visitors to Halifax, it's something they've already gotten used to.

"I think it's OK," says Granger, "we already are prepared for that, so for us it's a good thing."

"And I think, with the people that doesn't want to get vaccinated, maybe it will help them to, you know..." adds Catherine.

Along with bars and restaurants – gyms and fitness centers are also required to ask for proof of vaccination for entry.

At 360fit in Dartmouth, owner Devin Sherrington says clients have been understanding of the new government requirement.

"They show their passport the first time, and we can actually tag them on our system with a star so then when they book in, because everybody has to book in online, it just pops up and then we know who it is.

Sherrington says there have been what he calls "hateful" posts on the gym's social media pages, however, from people who don't like the new rule.

He does worry what this latest pandemic protocol will do to his business. He says he already lost 35 per cent of his client base because of the pandemic.

Sherrington is worried about losing patrons who don't want to comply with proof of vaccination as well.

"I personally would prefer if it was every business, and just make it across the board rather than singling out a couple businesses, because them people will just say well then I just won't go to the gym, or I won't go to a bar or a restaurant."

There is a list of places where Nova Scotians don't need to show their immunization record, which includes financial institutions, retail stores, personal services like hair salons, and faith services.

Anyone who needs to still get a copy of their vaccine record can get it by email, text or automated phone call from novascotia.ca/proof.

Anyone who doesn't have a computer, or a printer can call 1-833-797-7772to get a copy by mail.

As for how long Nova Scotians will need it, the province's chief medical officer of health says it won't be permanent.

"We'll watch the epidemiology, they're important tools to have right now," says Dr. Robert Strang, "we'll use them as long as they're required but no longer."

Those who have to ask for that proof - are just hoping to keep things friendly at the door.

"We got a chalkboard (notice) at the front door, we got a chalkboard when you come inside," says Doherty.

"Things are hard right now, just please be nice to people."