‘It still hasn't hit me that I'm Miss United World’: N.S. pageant winner plans to use platform to empower others

A Nova Scotia woman who picked up the top title in an international pageant earlier this month says she still can't quite believe she won, but will use the platform to help empower female entrepreneurs.

"It's almost like I just blacked out on stage," says Jane Nicholson of her win in Texas on Sept. 4th. "I have this big crown on my head and it still hasn't hit me that I'm Miss United World."

At the age of 26, it's a remarkable achievement for someone who admits she wasn't sure pageantry was for her, but Miss United World seemed different.

"Their slogan is 'United We Stand,'" says Nicholson. “So it's huge on sisterhood and women supporting women, and just really lifting one another up, which is everything that I'm passionate about."

Nicholson first won the Nova Scotia title and then the national one.

There were six contestants in the final.

Her podcast, Coffee and Anxiety, offers free ad space for female owned businesses.

She also runs an award-winning videography & photography company and does Olympic-style weightlifting in her spare time.

Now with a world title under her belt, Nicholson intends to double-down on her passions, launching an online workspace on Facebook for female business owners called The Working Woman Guide, and encouraging others to take the leap and consider competing.

"I just think pagentry takes your inner sparkle and shows it to the world," she says.

She also has an answer to critics who might say there's no place for pageants in 2022.

"I would invite those people to come to a pageant to see that these women are doctors, lawyers, business owners," she says. "These women carry themselves in such eloquence and pride, and we're out in our communities doing great things. We are supporting other women. We are showing other women how to live their most confident lives. So I would invite those people to really look at pagentry nowadays, because so much of it has changed."