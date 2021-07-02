HALIFAX -- At the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, each car crossing carries its own story.

Kendra Wilson was eager to go to New Brunswick to see her father who lives with dementia.

Despite Wilson being in Amherst, N.S.. and her father right across the border in Sackville, N.B., the COVID-19 pandemic cut their connection for months until they reunited this week.

“It was emotional because seven months is a long time for anybody but for someone with dementia he couldn’t understand why I wasn’t visiting,” Wilson said.

With borders open again, reunions have gone from rare to regular.

“It’s really amazing and it warms my heart,” Wilson said.

Heather Trenholme’s hair styling business in Amherst has also felt a boost and the business owner has noticed it in people’s moods.

“A lot of people around. Even the attitude of people coming in here are so happy.”

Trenholme said re-bookings have been slow to start. But she’s hopeful more New Brunswick clients will return.

“We’ll see if we get them back eventually but there’s always a fear we’re going to have another shutdown. Hopefully not. It’s exhausting,” Trenholme said.

The mayors of communities on both sides of the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border have noticed more traffic and license plates from away.

“Fingers crossed we’ll be continuing down the road and get ourselves to that magic number so we can get to the next phase,” said Shawn Mesheau, mayor of Sackville, N.B.

While there is no checkpoint to enter New Brunswick from Nova Scotia, one is set up on the Nova Scotia side.

“Non-bubble provinces do need to have some scrutiny but the line was slow moving but steadily movng,” said David Kogon, mayor of Amherst.

The Mayor of Charlottetown said traffic is also up on P.E.I.

“Busier compared to last summer when we're in the midst of COVID,” Mayor Philip Brown said. “As compared to 2019, you're not seeing the same traffic.”

P.E.I. is still only welcoming Atlantic Canadians who’ve received at least one dose and doesn’t plan to re-open to the rest of Canada until July 18th.

“The finish line is there but let's follow the protocols laid out by our chief public health officers and get through it,” Brown said.