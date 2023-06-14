'It was a bit of pride': Minto born Rick Irvine scales Mount Everest

At 59-years-young, Minto, N.B., native Rick Irvine might be the first New Brunswicker to scale Mount Everest.

On May 24 Irvine reached the 8,848 metre summit of the world’s tallest mountain, posing with the New Brunswick flag higher than it has ever been.

“For me to bring the New Brunswick flag was a bit of pride,” says Irvine.

“Just to be on a mountain, knowing where you are, having struggled to get that far you, really appreciate that,” Irvine beams. “That to me was just an amazing feeling that I will have with me for the rest of my life.”

This was Irvine’s second attempt scaling Everest after coming up just shy of the summit in 2021. Those past experiences, and an extra two years of training were critical to Irvine’s triumph.

“A lot of the things that happen on a big mountain are really self care and knowing how to take care of yourself,” he says. “How to eat well, how to drink. Doing thing you’re normally not going to do because it doesn’t feel well.”

Climbing is something relatively new to the now 60-year-old. Irvine first got into the activity about 10 years ago while living in Bolivia. From there his passion for the hike grew, leading to him hiring a trainer to prepare for his first go around at the worlds tallest mountain.

“Somebody’s compared it to starting off with a jar of marbles or smarties,” Irvine chuckles. “Everyday you’re taking some out, you’re not putting any in, if you’re sick on the mountain or you’re tired your energy is not going to come back so it’s a marathon.”

The entirety of the trip takes about 60 days, as climbers need to pass through multiple check points for their bodies adjust to the conditions.

Once he made it to an area called ‘the balcony’, Irvine knew he was in the home stretch.

“I just enjoyed the climb from that point onwards,” Irvine recalls. “I really took a lot of photos and looked around and savoured the thing. The actual moment of sitting on the summit, it wasn’t really that rush, I had already satisfied myself that this is going to happen.”

As grueling as the trek is physically, Irvine says it’s the mental side that can become really challenging.

“I’m going to say its 60 per cent mental,” Irvine says. “You have to be in good condition physically. Your body can go through a lot I can attest that.”

Unfortunately, Irvine also experienced the dangers Everest poses. A fellow Canadian on the expedition passed away while climbing the summit due to an illness.

The moment reminded the 60-year-old how important the simple act of kindness can be.

“You think to yourself after like, what kind of person was I to this guy in his life. Was I the kind of teammate he would’ve liked and remembered?”

Since returning to New Brunswick, Irvine has spoken to some local schools about his journey.

“Being from a small town,” Irvine says, “Being from Minto, a tiny community that there’s definitely people in a similar situation that I was as a kid. You’re from a small town, maybe not a lot of resources, but to listen to someone could potentially spark something in these kids.”

Irvine will also be speaking at an open house Saturday June 17 at the Fosterville Community Hall in Fosterville, N.B.

Irvine intends to scale the 7 summits, which are the highest mountains of each continent. With Everest and Denali already checked off, Irvine has just 5 to go on his quest of joining an exclusive list.

