'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
"A lot of us have talked about post-Fiona and a lot of us here feel like we haven't really gotten to post-Fiona yet just because of the size of the devastation that we've been dealing with," said King, in a year-end interview with CTV Atlantic's Todd Battis.
"There are still houses across P.E.I. that have tarps on their roofs as they await the steel or shingles to go back on, and you see the trees down or the banks that were eroded. I mean, we were hit with quite a wall up in September here and it hurt. It's impacted all of us in many ways and we're still dealing with it today."
King says, thankfully, Islanders are and remain resilient.
"We're strong, we're stubborn as Islanders and we'll see our way through it, but it's been a tough go."
Not only did Fiona affect residents themselves, but also the physical look of the island. The storm was responsible for destroying iconic landmarks and extreme coastal erosion.
"We were talking with some of our tourism advertisers and people who work in tourism and they see photos pre-Fiona and they see photos post-Fiona and they're like, 'Wow. Your whole island has changed.' And that's exactly the way we feel," said King.
According to King, besides the physical appearance of P.E.I., the storm also changed the internal make up of Islanders.
"I heard it said that we've lost some of our innocence through it all and I think there's a certain amount of truth to that," said King.
"I've lived through snowstorms and other hurricanes and they've been difficult, and this is the first one where I was in bed scared and afraid, listening to the wind. It was a different beast than anything we've ever dealt with before. It was simply terrifying."
King says the damage Fiona left behind was unlike anything Islanders had experienced before. And, despite the measures residents took to prepare for the storm, many Islanders were not prepared to wake up and witness its aftermath.
"We knew it was going to be a big event. I don't think anyone really thought it would turn out the way it did. It was tough."
As far as the Island's recovery response, King believes it was strong and timely.
"I think there's always difficulty. I know people probably don't understand when I say it's harder than you think to give away money and pass out money, in particular, when we have a new system of delivery through our revenue partners with CRA and Ottawa. So, there's nothing that I can just press a button and send out money the way we maybe used to be able to do," he said.
"So, all-in-all, the fact that we got relief payments out to 75,000 Islanders in 20 or 25 days, while some maybe were frustrated with that pace, overall, that was probably the best and fastest way that we could have done it. We always wish it could be faster for sure, but the relief packages continue. We're still trying to count up the full damage of Fiona, but we're in the several hundreds of millions of dollars, I'm sure, overall when it's all tied up."
King said most Islanders tried their best to prepare for Fiona and many thought they were.
"I think there's never been a response pre-hurricane that we had seen here, but the reality of what we had to deal with after was unlike anything we've ever had to deal with before."
According to King, Fiona's impact on P.E.I. was the only event in Canadian history where every resident of a province lost electricity.
"So, that just shows right there how significant of a hit we took as a province."
Prince Edward Island's electric utility, Maritime Electric, has said it will cost about $35 million to repair damage to the company's distribution system caused by Fiona.
Around mid-December, a spokesperson for Maritime Electric said that estimate was based on invoices received to date, adding that a final total should be available in January 2023.
Since the storm, King says discussions with the federal government have taken place about making sure the island is better prepared for future events like Fiona.
"We have been to Ottawa since the event and have been talking with the federal government about a 10 or 15 year plan to sort of get P.E.I. more adapted for this if this is to be the new "norm," which people are suggesting it will be," said King.
"So, that would include burying power lines, that would include getting shoreline protection up-to-date and more targeted perhaps, it would require a number of those things. It will require a lot of money. I think the federal government has responded in a good way to Fiona and the relief, but they've also been very open to saying this is the climate adaptation that we're going to need... There might be an opportunity for P.E.I. to be a laboratory for the rest of the country."
King adds, one thing learned from Fiona is that the island can't continue doing things how they have in the past, saying the sooner it adapts and changes, the better it will do in the long term.
CARBON TAX
In July 2023, the federal government's carbon tax is set to come into effect, resulting in a 17.4 cents-per-litre increase to gasoline. For Islanders, that's nearly $250 every three months.
"To be clear, we've never been opposed to carbon tax. We've been wanting to make sure that we make adaptation the focus, as opposed to just simple, straight across the board taxation," said King.
"So, we had been utilizing the funds developed through the carbon tax pricing system in place to reinvest and to get Islanders ready for some of the things we just talked about. We invested in 'Tooney transit.' So, anyone living in rural Prince Edward Island can ride the bus for $2 a day to Charlottetown, to Summerside, etcetera. We've invested in one of the most comprehensive heat pump programs, where now everyone under $75,000 of household income gets a free heat pump, so we've done a lot of those things and that's what we want to continue to do."
HEALTH CARE
Another problem making headlines in P.E.I., and countrywide, is the health-care crisis.
Like many provinces, P.E.I. is experiencing long wait times for surgeries and is having trouble attracting doctors, among many other problems in the health system.
King agrees it's a "huge issue" across the country and beyond.
"I think we would continue to need to innovate, look for alternative solutions to allow scopes of practices to evolve so that we can continue to serve those who need it as close to home as possible. What we did with Pharmacy Plus for example was allow pharmacists to expand its scope of practice so they could treat 32 common ailments, which keeps people out of walk-in clinics, it keeps people out of the emergency rooms and perhaps family doctor visits have been a challenge," said King.
"So, we're treating about 2,000 people a week, or close to it, through our pharmacies. That takes a little bit of strain off the system and that's just one innovative solution, for example, of many that we need to continue to find. But, you know, it's changing. We can't keep saying we need to fix health care. We need to adapt and change health-care delivery across P.E.I., across the region, across the country, and we're prepared to do that. It will take money, but it will take creativity, it will take patience and it will take understanding of what we're doing and how we're getting there."
FALL ELECTION
Prince Edward Island is scheduled to have an election in 2023.
With it still a few months away, King says his focus remains on Fiona recovery and not the upcoming election.
"We're still trying to get past Fiona, we're still trying to deal with the highest cost of living that we've been dealing with in almost a century, and some of the other challenges that we've been facing. So, that remains our priority. Housing for example is a big, big issue that we've been tackling head-on here," he said.
When the election comes around in 2023, Kings says he hopes Islanders will see him as someone who can continue to play a strong role in making the province better.
"I think my pitch when I get to make it to Islanders is that I think, under the most difficult and trying circumstances in the last century or maybe in our history, that we've led a very solid government through those difficult times. We've been very people-focused as we promised we would be, we've responded to people's concerns and needs faster and probably more broadly than any other government in the history of P.E.I. and we're proud of that, but we have much work to remain,"said King.
"We've got to continue to re-tool health care, we have to take on the housing crisis that we're facing, which we have and will continue to invest in, and I think we've changed politics here. I think we've taken the sharp edges of partisan politics and I'm proud of that.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'
After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to 'monitor the situation,' calling the situation some have been in 'unacceptable.'
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
Competition Tribunal clears path for Rogers-Shaw merger
The Competition Tribunal has dismissed an application from Canada's competition watchdog seeking to block Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc., clearing a path for the deal to go through.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.
One step closer to smart tech that could diagnose you at home, researchers announce
Smart technology that could help diagnose illnesses at your home may be within reach in a few years, according to Norwegian scientists who say they’ve hit an important landmark.
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Donation drive for Veterans Food Bank of Calgary wraps up in Kensington; need persists
There are many reasons why veterans might come to need some assistance, sometimes by way of food and sometimes by way of support.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
Barkov's quick hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens 7-2
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
Edmonton
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
New family-friendly restaurant takes over former Red Robin in south Edmonton
The Varsity, a new family-friendly restaurant, opened Thursday in the old Red Robin building along 106 Street in south Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area police are seeing an increase in impaired drivers
Police services across the north have been conducting Festive RIDE campaigns since mid-November and since then police in Sudbury say the message to ‘drive sober’ just is not getting across to some drivers.
-
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022
As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
London
-
Businesses, organizers prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown London
The countdown is on to New Year's Eve. For some that means preparing weeks or even months in advance for NYE celebrations, including organizers working with the City of London.
-
New Canadians give ski resorts a boost
Boler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.
-
Teens charged after attempted carjacking
Three youths have been charged following an attempted armed carjacking earlier this month. round 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
Winnipeg
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
-
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team's lost luggage arrives in time for first game in Ottawa
The lost hockey equipment belonging to members of the Orange County Hockey Club arrived at the team's hotel in Ottawa Thursday morning, just hours before the team's first game at the Bell Capital Cap.
-
Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022
Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
'I don’t trust Sunwing': Some Sask. residents driving home amid flight cancellations
After a tumultuous week for Sunwing airline, including seemingly endless delays from Punta Cana and other tropical destinations, passengers say they've lost faith in the airline.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
Vancouver
-
Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate mask mandate days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock critic
Vancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closure
An elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
Regina
-
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
Vancouver Island
-
Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
-
'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.