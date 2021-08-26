INGONISH, N.S. -- A whale watching tour off the coast of Cape Breton got more than it bargained for - while there were no whales, a shark was caught on camera up close and personal.

“I didn't expect to see much and I’m not even sad I didn't see a whale. This was good enough for me,” says Fayln Chiasson, who caught the shark feasting on a seal carcass just off the coast of Ingonish, N.S.

Chiasson says the shark appeared to be a great white.

The sighting comes just weeks after a 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked by what is believed to be a shark in waters off Margaree Island.

“I mean the jaws theme kind of played in the back of my mind. It was definitely scary just because that did happen and this was only a couple miles off of Ingonish Beach,” says Chiasson.

Kinnon Mackinnon operates the Keltic Zodiac Adventures and was at the helm of the boat during the sighting.

“It was kind of a once in a lifetime. I've been on the water for the best part of 20 years and that was my first encounter with a shark,” says Mackinnon.

Bruce Hatcher, the chair in Marine Ecosystem Research at Cape Breton University, says warmer waters and a growing seal population creates a feeding ground for sharks.

“It wasn't a big one, so I find that quite interesting that there would be young, if it was indeed a great white shark, that there are young great white sharks here,” said Hatcher.

Swimming at Basin Head Beach in P.E.I. was shut down on Wednesday when lifeguards determined a shark could be swimming in the area.

“This is not cause for a great deal of alarm, but this is cause for people to think about this and inform themselves,” says Hatcher.