‘It was pretty scary’: Halifax man describes incident involving police and pickup truck

A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken. A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island