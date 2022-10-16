‘It was pretty scary’: Halifax man describes incident involving police and pickup truck

Halifax -

A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken.

"To see this was mind-blowing," described area resident and witness Jay O'Hearn.

Security camera footage appears to show a police cruiser ram into a black pickup truck that's off the road.

The driver of the truck keeps his foot on the gas, before colliding moments later with an unmarked police SUV.

The truck then goes off-road, driving across a front lawn and out of view past another oncoming police vehicle.

Security camera appears to capture a high-risk police chase down a dead-end street in Halifax's Armdale neighbourhood. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ArbwXgsLed — Jesse Thomas (@JesseThomasCTV) October 17, 2022

O'Hearn says he was watching football when he heard, what he thought, was a snowplow going by his home.

He says he couldn't believe his eyes.

"Looked out the window, saw two police cars chasing a truck. And then the truck paused down at the end of the road. Another police car came down the road, and he decided he was coming up this way, and he got to that bush over there and he was either going to hit the police car or the bush, and he went for the bush and up on my neighbours' lawn and through. He almost hit that tree," he explained. "It was pretty scary."

CTV News has reached out to Halifax Regional Police for more information.