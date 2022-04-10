'It will be great': Wharf Rat Rally revved up to return to N.S. this year

After two years on pause, the 18th annual Wharf Rat Rally is scheduled to cruise back into Digby, N.S., this year.

The four-day event is one of Canada's largest motorcycle rallies that attracts thousands of motorcycles, riders and spectators to the town along Nova Scotia's coast since 2005.

"The Wharf Rat Rally has become more than just a Digby event," wrote Rickey Stewart, the chair of the board for the Wharf Rat Rally, in a news release.

"Increased travel and tourism to the region as a whole has helped make the rally a keystone event in the province."

The rally will be revved up from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4 along the Digby Waterfront. During the event, the main street will be closed to vehicles, leaving plenty of room for foot traffic and motorcycles.

"This year the rally will be pulling out all the stops and the air of expectation is palpable," wrote Stewart.

"It will be great to see the town once again filled with crowds and motorcycles on the Labour Day weekend. We are all itching to blow off some steam."

More details on this year's rally can be found online.