The IWK Health Centre has received baby-friendly initiative (BFI) designation, making it the first health centre in the Maritimes to achieve that status.

To get that designation, a hospital has to have policies and care practices that provide the highest level of support for breastfeeding moms and their babies.

“Like any health behavior, it’s more than just a choice, we need to create environments that support moms, support families so they can breastfeed, and they feel their supported,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.“It's about creating a community that puts breastfeeding first and acknowledges the importance of that.”

Strang says the BFI designation is a significant step forward for the IWK.

“We know that breastfeeding gives babies the healthiest possible start, providing health benefits that extend well into adulthood, and offers many benefits for mothers and families,” said Strang.

The Baby-Friendly Initiative is a global quality improvement program of UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO says breastfeeding reduces child mortality.

“BFI designation is a step on the journey to advocating and supporting breastfeeding as an important facet for child health,” says Dr. Krista Jangaard, Interim President and CEO of the IWK. “This designation is a testament to the importance the IWK places on helping families make informed infant feeding choices.”