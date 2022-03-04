IWK Foundation launches Jody Appeal to honour long-time patient

A new fundraising effort by the IWK Foundation celebrates the resilience, strength and determination of long-time patient Jody Ross.

When the 39-year-old reflects on her time at the IWK, she can’t help but think about the remarkable care and kindness she and her family received over the years.

“They educated me, and really took what I had to say to heart,” she explained. “I was never being told how I felt, I was always being asked what’s your body telling you, how do you feel?”

For much of her young life, the IWK was Jody’s home-away-from-home.

She was diagnosed with a complex form of Crohn’s disease that became more serious, affecting a number of organs, like her heart, liver and kidneys, and continues to affect her today.

She says one of her fondest memories from her time at the IWK, is how the nurses and doctors always treated her like family.

“I was at the nurse’s station one day, and there was a gentleman who came up to the nurse’s station and he said, ‘Hi Jody!’ And I didn’t know who he was, and one of my favourite nurses came out and said, ‘This is my husband, your picture is on our fridge at home,’" she said, as she laughed. "So, you build those relationships and it doesn’t feel like a big scary hospital."

“Years ago, I always use to think, I wish I had one million dollars to give to the IWK, and then at one point I said, ‘Well I don’t have one million dollars, but I have a lot of passion and I have a lot of inspiration,'” said Mary Theresa Ross, Jody’s mother.

Mary Theresa was motivated to act on those feelings years ago.

Now, she is an honorary trustee and was a long-time volunteer and employee of the IWK Foundation.

“When Mary Theresa, Jody’s mother, was retiring this past year, we wanted to do something that was really meaningful for all of us,” explained Jennifer Gillivan, the president and CEO of the IWK Foundation. “We knew it was time Mary Theresa deserved to have the break, but we were all going to miss her, but we didn’t want to let go of the story because we feel like we’re part of the journey with Jody and Mary Theresa.”

The Jody Appeal was born.

This is the appeal’s inaugural year. Letters began being mailed to donors and supporters of the IWK Foundation in mid-February.

Gillivan says donations to the Jody Appeal will be directed to the hospital’s area of greatest need.

“You know in your heart where you donate too,” said Mary Theresa. “And the IWK for us, has always been in our heart.”

“Yes, it’s about the technology, but you’re also investing in the personality of these children,” added Jody. “Empowering them to have the confidence to live their life with their illness.”

A humbling honour for the Ross family, who is forever grateful for the IWK.