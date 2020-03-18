HALIFAX -- The IWK Health Centre in Halifax has enacted a ‘No Visitors’ policy effective March 18, amid COVID-19 concerns.

The lone exceptions are pediatric patients and women in labour, who are each allowed one support person to enter the hospital.

There will be screening at the door of all patients and visitors to ensure patients are kept safe.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 18 pic.twitter.com/F91CDZQsod — IWK Health Centre (@IWKHealthCentre) March 18, 2020

This comes in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that the IWK Health Centre have suspended all non-urgent services.

Dr. Krista Jangaard, the president and CEO of the Halifax children's hospital, made the announcement Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our patients, families and clinical teams is of the utmost importance as we work to respond to increased demands on our services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jangaard in an announcement issued March 17. “Decisions to alter non-urgent services are not taken lightly; however at this time, it is the right thing to do.”