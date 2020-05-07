HALIFAX -- Halifax’s IWK Health Centre is now able to offer virtual mental health care to Nova Scotia children, youth and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.

In a release, the IWK says that lead donor Eleanor McCain, along with the RBC Foundation and CIBC, have collectively invested $300,000, which will help provide the equipment and technology required to virtually connect clinicians and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sudden transition to social distancing that has moved children and youth away from normal routines and structured environments, such as school and community groups, can be devastating for many vulnerable populations,” said Maureen Brennan, the IWK's director of mental health and addictions, in the release.

“We recognize that children, youth and families are experiencing a lot of changes and uncertainty in their lives leading to stress and worry. Thanks to these generous donations, the Mental Health and Addictions program will now be in a position to help minimize the impact this will have – ensuring vulnerable patients receive the mental health care when they need it most.”

The IWK says one in five children and youth have a mental health problem, which would warrant intervention with mental health and addictions services.

The IWK Mental Health and Addictions program is anticipating an unprecedented increase in need for services during and post pandemic.

The investment will allow families to borrow equipment and technology, including computers, phones or laptops, to ensure that they can seek virtual care in a safe, secure and private manner while adhering to physical distancing requirements.

“We are so grateful for the tremendous generosity and commitment of our donors during this unprecedented time. The need for accessible and timely mental health services for our children and youth is critical,” says Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation.

The release also reinforced that the IWK is continuing to provide mental health and addictions care during the COVID-19 pandemic, including urgent, emergent and regular clinical operations, as well as face-to-face appointments and inpatient admissions when required.