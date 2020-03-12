IWK restricts visitors to protect patients
HALIFAX -- The IWK Health Centre is limiting visitors to help prevent the spread of any respiratory illness, including COVID-19.
The children's hospital says patients or guardians can name up to two people who will be the patient's primary support people.
"The person(s) chosen as family/primary support person may change over time as specified by the patient and/or guardian," the hospital said in a news release. "The patient and/or guardian will let the health care team know who their family/primary support people are."
The hospital administration is limiting visitation to those individuals and is creating some guidelines for who can be included among the visitors.
Guidelines
- People who are sick or who live with someone who is sick should not visit patients.
- Anyone visiting a patient should always wash or sanitize their hands before and after their visit.
On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority implemented similar guidelines.