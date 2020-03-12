HALIFAX -- The IWK Health Centre is limiting visitors to help prevent the spread of any respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

The children's hospital says patients or guardians can name up to two people who will be the patient's primary support people.

"The person(s) chosen as family/primary support person may change over time as specified by the patient and/or guardian," the hospital said in a news release. "The patient and/or guardian will let the health care team know who their family/primary support people are."

The hospital administration is limiting visitation to those individuals and is creating some guidelines for who can be included among the visitors.

Guidelines

People who are sick or who live with someone who is sick should not visit patients.

Anyone visiting a patient should always wash or sanitize their hands before and after their visit.

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority implemented similar guidelines.