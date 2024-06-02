IWK Telethon for Children comes to a close with over $7.5M in donations

As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.

Featuring stories from patients and families who have received specialized care from the region’s largest children’s hospital, the show also hoped to bring together the donors from all around the region, and highlight those who have given generously over the past four decades.

This year the IWK Telethon for Children joined forced with the IWK Radiothon for the first time ever, launching the Weekend of Giving.

In the end, the events over the weekend helped raise a total of $7,582,999. The money raised will go toward up-to-date equipment, advanced technology, research, and help improving facilities.

“For 40 years, Maritimers have supported their IWK through the annual IWK Telethon for Children, ensuring children, youth and families receive the highest standard of care. The IWK is a special place because of this generosity and the dedication of our donors, supporters, and care providers,” says Jennifer Gillivan, president & CEO of the IWK Foundation.

“We are grateful for every person who helped to make the 40th IWK Telethon and the weekend of giving a monumental success, including our long-time partners CTV Atlantic and Bell Media.”

Fundraisers kicked off on Friday with the IWK Radiothon, where 10 iHeartRadio Canada stations from multiple markets around the region broadcasted live from the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth. Listeners from across the country got to hear stories of patients from the IWK.

The Telethon then continued on Saturday evening featuring a number of musicians including Neon Dreams, Joe H. Henry, O’Sound, and Morgan Toney, among others. Special guests also made appearances throughout the two-hour event.

Sunday brought Maritimers the traditional IWK Telethon for Children format that they have all come to know and love, featuring stories from families and patients of their experiences receiving specialized care at the IWK. The show also highlighted some of those who have generously given throughout the past four decades.

CTV Atlantic’s general manager, Trent McGrath, shared how proud he is to have the Telethon and Radiothon combine for the four-decade milestone.

“In recognition of 40 years of giving to the IWK, we’ve made this annual celebration bigger than ever by combining the telethon and radiothon into one weekend-long event,” said Trent McGrath, manager for CTV Atlantic.

“We take great pride in helping to produce this beloved annual Maritime tradition, and we are honoured to do our part to support the IWK.”

The IWK Telethon for Children is the IWK’s largest fundraiser, and the Gillivan says the support over the last four decades has gone a long way.

““For 40 years, the IWK Telethon for Children has brought Maritimers together to support generations of children, youth, and families who rely on the IWK,” said Gillivan.

“As we reflect on our history and look to the future, we are proud to dedicate this special anniversary broadcast to our community of donors and supporters. Their unwavering commitment and generosity help to make IWK the exceptional place it is for patients and families across the region.”

