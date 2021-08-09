Advertisement
Jagmeet Singh begins tour of Atlantic Canada, with first stop in New Brunswick
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 12:01PM ADT Last Updated Monday, August 9, 2021 12:01PM ADT
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
HALIFAX -- Jagmeet Singh is starting his tour of Atlantic Canada with a stop in New Brunswick.
The leader of the federal NDP is in Bathurst Monday morning to talk about jobs.
Singh will then head to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, for a public appearance later this evening.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a federal election in the coming days.