Jake Clemons brings solo show to the Maritimes

A member of the E Street Band is bringing his solo show to the East Coast.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Jake Clemons is currently on tour throughout the Maritimes, with shows in Fredericton and Halifax taking place over the long weekend.

For Clemons, music is in his blood.

“Music was like my first language. My dad was a marine corps band director so we were exposed to music a lot through that,” Clemons tells CTV Atlantic.

But Clemons didn’t realize that music would play a much bigger role in his life -- until he went to see his uncle perform for the first time at the age of eight.

“That changed everything,” he said, realizing that’s what he wanted to do.

His uncle, the legendary Clarence Clemons, was the original saxophone player for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

“Just the vibe, the connectivity in the room – I left going ‘that’s what I want to do,’” he said.

Before long, he was performing his first gig at the age of 12 as part of President Bill Clinton’s inauguration. Clemons went on to share the stage with the likes of Swell Season, The Roots, and Eddie Vedder.

“Clarence had been talking about, for years, me stepping in for him eventually,” Clemons said.

And after his beloved uncle passed, Jake continued the family legacy and joined the E Street Band.

“To this day, when I play E Street gigs, I’m playing with his horns and his mouthpieces,” he said.

But what’s it like to have Springsteen as his boss?

“It’s an incredible gift to be able to learn my craft under that kind of teaching position,” he said.

Clemons recently released a song titled “Born Like Me,” as part of his separate career as a solo artist.

“It’s a lot of electric guitar, acoustic guitar, piano, and then the band is just phenomenal,” he said.

While Clemons has played at the world’s biggest venues, he finds something special about playing for small audiences.

“What really grabs me is that I can go play the biggest stages in the world, and then go from there and play a really small room and have the same intensity,” he said. “It’s a really amazing feeling.”

Clemons is set to perform in Fredericton Friday evening before headlining a free show in Halifax’s Grand Parade on Saturday.