Jamaican Jerk Pork with Pineapple and Mango Salsa and Coleslaw
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 10:29AM AST
HALIFAX -- Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1Kg pork butt or shoulder
- ½ cup Hills Jamaican Hickory Barbeque Sauce
- ½ cup Hills Jamaican Origiinal Barbeque Sauce
- ½ cup coconut milk
- 4 tbsp Hills Jamaican Jerk Sauce
- ½ tsp all spice
- 1 tbsp thyme
- 1 tbsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1.5 tsp chili flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp compliments canola oil
Directions:
- Mix the dry herbs all together.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the pork together with the dry rub mix and also Paul Hill’s Jerk Sauce. Mix very well together and let marinate for at least a couple of hours. 24 hours does work best.
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.
- It’s a good idea to sear off the pork first, so in a large fry pan or skillet heat up the canola oil and sear off the pork butt or shoulder on all sides and transfer to the oven.
- Cook until the internal temperature reaches 175degrees F. Let it cook until tender and falls off the bone.
- Serve with grilled pineapple and mango salsa or Jamaican jerk coleslaw.
Jamaican Jerk Coleslaw
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 head green cabbage (4 cups)
- Shredded carrot (1 cups) or julienne mix peppers
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium red onion
- ½ cup Our Compliments coconut milk
- ¼ cup Our Compliments coleslaw dressing
- ¼ cup Jamaican Jerk Sauce reserved from the chicken
- 1 small bunch fresh cilantro chopped fine
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook the onion with a bit of oil and salt and pepper, cool and set aside.
- Mix the cabbage, onion carrot and cilantro together in a medium size mixing bowl.
- Add the Jerk sauce, coleslaw dressing and coconut milk. Mix well.
- Season with salt and pepper as desired.
- Serve on top of the Jerk Chicken
Grilled Pineapple and Mango Salsa
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 large pineapple grilled or charbroiled (peeled and cored, small dice)
- 2 Ripe mango peeled and small dice
- 1 small red pepper small dice
- 1 small green pepper small dice
- 1 small orange pepper small dice
- 2 medium plum tomatoes seeded and small dice
- 3-4 Jalapeno pepper seeded and minced
- 1 small red onion small dice
- 1-2 packages of our compliments fresh cilantro chopped or one large bunch
- 3 limes, zest from two, juice from all three
- 1 Lemon, zest and juice
- 1 orange, zest and juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Peel and core the pineapple first then grill or charbroil it for flavor. Set aside to cool.
- Add all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mixing bowl
- Chill and serve.
Tip: For best results make the day before to marinate overnight.