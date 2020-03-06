HALIFAX -- Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1Kg pork butt or shoulder

½ cup Hills Jamaican Hickory Barbeque Sauce

½ cup Hills Jamaican Origiinal Barbeque Sauce

½ cup coconut milk

4 tbsp Hills Jamaican Jerk Sauce

½ tsp all spice

1 tbsp thyme

1 tbsp garlic salt

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp ginger

1.5 tsp chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp compliments canola oil

Directions:

Mix the dry herbs all together. In a large mixing bowl, mix the pork together with the dry rub mix and also Paul Hill’s Jerk Sauce. Mix very well together and let marinate for at least a couple of hours. 24 hours does work best. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. It’s a good idea to sear off the pork first, so in a large fry pan or skillet heat up the canola oil and sear off the pork butt or shoulder on all sides and transfer to the oven. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 175degrees F. Let it cook until tender and falls off the bone. Serve with grilled pineapple and mango salsa or Jamaican jerk coleslaw.

Jamaican Jerk Coleslaw

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 head green cabbage (4 cups)

Shredded carrot (1 cups) or julienne mix peppers

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion

½ cup Our Compliments coconut milk

¼ cup Our Compliments coleslaw dressing

¼ cup Jamaican Jerk Sauce reserved from the chicken

1 small bunch fresh cilantro chopped fine

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook the onion with a bit of oil and salt and pepper, cool and set aside. Mix the cabbage, onion carrot and cilantro together in a medium size mixing bowl. Add the Jerk sauce, coleslaw dressing and coconut milk. Mix well. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Serve on top of the Jerk Chicken

Grilled Pineapple and Mango Salsa

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 large pineapple grilled or charbroiled (peeled and cored, small dice)

2 Ripe mango peeled and small dice

1 small red pepper small dice

1 small green pepper small dice

1 small orange pepper small dice

2 medium plum tomatoes seeded and small dice

3-4 Jalapeno pepper seeded and minced

1 small red onion small dice

1-2 packages of our compliments fresh cilantro chopped or one large bunch

3 limes, zest from two, juice from all three

1 Lemon, zest and juice

1 orange, zest and juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel and core the pineapple first then grill or charbroil it for flavor. Set aside to cool. Add all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mixing bowl Chill and serve.

Tip: For best results make the day before to marinate overnight.