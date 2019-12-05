SOUTH BAR, N.S. -- It was ten years ago that a little boy went missing in the woods of Cape Breton, setting off a frantic search and a nation praying for his safe return.

Sadly, young James Delorey died shortly after being found.

Thursday, on the anniversary of his disappearance, his mother reflected on her loss and on the changes that have helped locate other autistic children.

It was an emotional day for Veronica Fraser -- a date she will never forget.

When James went missing on Dec. 5, 2009, the country began collectively praying for the little boy in Cape Breton.

James Delorey, who had autism, had become lost in the woods near his home in South Bar.

"It was close to Christmas," Fraser said. "Seven year old little boy. The dog was with him, who barely knew him."

As the first major snowstorm of the year moved in, the family's dog, Chance, never left the boy's side.

"It was just a numb, numb, but chaotic feeling, at the same time," Fraser said. "Not knowing where he was. Not knowing where to go."

Neighbour Melanie Sampson recalls how her property became home base for all of the search and rescue teams who came to help.

"It really affected a whole community," Sampson said. "It affected a nation."

After hope was nearly lost, James was found -- barely alive -- two days later.

Sadly, he passed away at the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax.

"I'll never forget his mother, seeing her that night when she was looking for him, and the devastated look on her face," Sampson said. "She seemed so lost. She was carrying a jacket, hoping that he could be found."

Paul Vienneau of Cape Breton Ground Search & Rescue, who led the search ten years ago, says that of all the scenes he's been to, nothing -- not even the Swiss Air disaster off Peggy's Cove -- stayed with him as much as James Delorey did.

Vienneau says that the improvements made to search and rescue for people with autism will forever be James' legacy.

Among them is Project Lifesaver, which is a tracking bracelet that has helped locate children with autism, and seniors with Alzheimer's.

"They even tested it in the conditions that James was found in," Fraser said. "Heavy, wooded area, snowfall and everything. And he would have been found in under half an hour. So now there are many people in the community that have that."

Proceeds from the annual James Delorey Memorial Walk and Run this Saturday will go to local search and rescue.

"I really hope his legacy continues," Fraser said.

A decade later, there's little doubt that it will.